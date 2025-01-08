Keep watch over elderly neighbours during cold snap, urges Carmichael
The senior UUP man issued his statement on behalf of the East Londonderry UUP Association in the aftermath of the recent weather warnings which saw very severe ice and snow hit parts of the constituency.
In his statement, Mr Carmichael called on the community to become the ‘eyes and ears’ of the elderly in the constituency.
Mr Carmichael added: “Many of the elderly people in our constituency have given a life-time of service to their community and country. Surely in any democratic nation, we can afford this vulnerable section of our community the right to be safe in their own homes?
“The harsh reality is that the modern police service and emergency services have a fierce workload. They cannot be everywhere in the constituency, so we as responsible citizens have our duty to play, too, in the protection of the elderly and other vulnerable sections of our constituency during this severe cold snap.
“With the dark winter nights, many in the elderly population are already having to face the challenges of staying warm or avoiding a severe dose of the flu. On behalf of the East Londonderry UUP Association, I appeal to the community to become the eyes and ears of the elderly.
“When people whom the elderly know keep regular checks on our pensioner community in particular, then perhaps they will feel safer in their homes. As a society, we are living longer and therefore the number of elderly residents in the constituency is increasing. Pensioner power should not be limited to the ballot box.
“They continue to have a very valuable role to fulfil in our constituency by passing on their experiences and expertise in life to younger generations through residents, tenants and community associations, for example. But it is also imperative that these senior citizens especially have their human rights protected by being able to live out their twilight years in peace and safety,” said Mr Carmichael.