Leisure trust funds subsidised swimming lesson scheme for Local Community Groups

Working in partnership with the DICE Futures Project, the Northern Community Leisure Trust (NCLT) has announced the launch of a new programme of Water Safety Swimming Lessons at Bangor Aurora for children from low-income families.

NCLT are subsidising the 10-week programme, which would normally be priced at £500, with the trust contributing 50% towards the cost.

Chris Kelly, Contract Manager for NCLT said:

“We wanted to do something to support families in our community who have not been able to attend Swim Lessons or feel their children would benefit from a course like this. We’re partnering with local support organisation, DICE Futures Project, who will target those families who need our support.”

Children from the Clandeboye Community, Louise Spence and Simon Dickson

During the 10-week programme, each session has up to 10 children taking 45-minute lessons, as they develop this key life skill. This initiative was developed by Simon Dickson, Bangor Aurora’s Aquatics Manager and delivered by Swim Instructor, Luke Kelly.

The programme is for kids with limited water experience, allowing them to learn basic swim strokes and water safety techniques to keep them safe in and around water.

Louise Spence Manage of DICE Future Projects:

“The DICE Futures Project is delighted to be partnering with NCLT and SE Trust on a new swimming programme designed to teach essential swimming skills to young people from Bangor. This collaboration underscores the importance of community partnerships in providing valuable resources and opportunities for young people.

"Learning to swim is not just about safety; it builds confidence and opens doors to new opportunities for young people. It’s a vital life skill that can enhance their overall well-being."

