Lisburn Museum exhibition reveals history of County Antrim High Sheriff

The history of the Co. Antrim High Sheriff is being revealed in a brand-new exhibition which opened on Monday, December 16 at the Lisburn Museum.

The exhibition includes a range of materials compiled by the current post holder Mrs Patricia Perry which helps explain the history as well as the modern-day responsibilities of the role.

The office of High Sheriff is an ancient one that dates back nearly 1,000 years, making it the oldest secular office in the United Kingdom. Each county or city borough appoints a High Sheriff as the monarch’s judicial representative. The role has changed considerably over the years and is now an honorary appointment. The exhibition explores the history and role of the High Sheriff of County Antrim.

It also considers how the ancient office has evolved over the centuries and what its modern-day responsibilities include. The artefacts on display include the old ceremonial uniform of the High Sheriff, last worn by Sir William Moore in 1964. The Irish Linen Centre & Lisburn Museum is the final host of this travelling exhibition which runs to 31 January 2025.

Pictured at the opening of the High Sheriffs exhibition in Lisburn Museum was from left: Angela McCann, Head of Communities, Lisburn & Castlereagh City Council, Mayor, Councillor Kurtis Dickson, Mayor of Lisburn & Castlereagh City Council, Mr David McCorkell Lord-Lieutenant of County Antrim, Mrs Patrica Perry, High Sheriff of County Antrim for 2024 and Councillor Jonathan Craig, Communities and Wellbeing Chair.

Mayor, Cllr Kurtis Dickson, said: "This wonderful travelling exhibition, compiled by the current High Sheriff, Mrs Patricia Perry, explores the fascinating history of the office she currently holds.

"The High Sheriff presided over the Grand Jury, a form of local government that predated the establishment of our local council system. As elected representatives, it is important to recognise the contribution and historic links between the High Sheriff and the modern, democratic system of local government."

Cllr Jonathan Craig, Chairman of LCCC’s Leisure & Community Wellbeing Committee, said: "One of the High Sheriff’s most important jobs is the proclamation of the new monarch. We saw this in 2022 with the sad passing of Her Majesty, Queen Elizabeth II. It was the High Sheriff of County Antrim who proclaimed at Antrim Castle Gardens the accession of our new monarch, King Charles III.

"I would like to express my Committee’s thanks to the High Sheriff for the generous loans to the museum which made this exhibition possible."

The exhibition is open Monday to Saturday, 9:30am – 5pm (excluding Christmas closure). For further information visit The High Sheriffs of County Antrim - Irish Linen Centre & Lisburn Museum