Local community network secures £1m to explore urban challenges in Belfast

Belfast Community Research and Innovation Network (BCRIN) has secured just under £1m* funding to explore economic inequality in Belfast, and to transform urban innovation through a collaborative, community-driven approach.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The money has been awarded through phase two (the implementation phase) of the Community Research Networks programme, which has been funded by UK Research and Innovation (UKRI), and will be delivered by The Young Foundation, a non-profit organisation that specialises in community research and social innovation.

BCRIN taps into the knowledge and perspectives of communities experiencing multiple forms of disadvantage. The network is designed to embed research and innovation (R&I) culture within community organisations. It encompasses six inner-Belfast communities (the Market, Sandy Row, Donegall Pass, Shankill, Grosvenor, and New Lodge) representing over 30,000 citizens, and is the first cross-community collaboration of its type in more than five decades. Queen’s University Belfast is the network’s academic partner.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Speaking of the funding award, Queen’s University Belfast President and Vice Chancellor, Professor Sir Ian Greer said: “Queen’s has been an anchor institution influencing the prosperity and economic growth of Belfast for 180 years.

From L-R: Nikki Johnston, Operations Manager, Belfast South Community Resource Dr Gareth Robinson, QCAP Research Lead Education Skills and Inclusive Innovation, Queen’s University Belfast Fionntán Hargey, Director, Market Development Association Billy Drummond, Manager/ Restorative Practioner, Greater Shankill Alternatives Niki McKnight, QCAP Programme Manager, Queen’s University Belfast Dr Garnet Busby, Operations Manager, Belfast South Community Resource Lisa McCloy, Capital Project Coordinator, Donegal Pass Community Enterprise

"Through the partnership between Queen’s Communities and Place and the Market Development Association, we have co-designed creative solutions to persistent challenges and economic disadvantage to improve outcomes for individuals and families in the Market area of inner-south Belfast.

“Becoming a part of the Community Research Networks through this UKRI funding, managed by The Young Foundation, will allow us to expand on that community-centred approach by exploring economic inequality across other inner-city neighbourhoods and continue to foster collaboration between communities, academia, industry and government to work towards more inclusive innovation ecosystems.”

As the urban centre of Belfast welcomes new physical and digital infrastructure, BCRIN aims to build local community development infrastructure, ensuring advancements are inclusive, equitable, and aligned with the needs and aspirations of underserved communities.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Fionntán Hargey, Market Development Association, on behalf of the network, said: “We were delighted to secure the UKRI investment into the Belfast Community Research and Innovation Network.

"This will be the first time in more than 50 years that such an ambitious project has taken place in Inner City Belfast, linking together some of the oldest working-class communities to look at commonalities in experience, challenges, and developing innovative solutions to meet those challenges. Our academic partner, Queen’s University’s Queen’s Communities and Place (QCAP) initiative, brings a wealth of experience, talent and insight to compliment that which already exists within the community.

“We look forward to growing the network in the time ahead, developing solutions with Queen’s, statutory partners, and, most importantly, our residents.”

Helen Goulden OBE, CEO at The Young Foundation, said: “We know that local communities and citizens understand local needs best, and are fundamental to tackling complex societal issues. Which is why the Community Research Networks programme is so important.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The insights gained from Belfast Community Research and Innovation Network and other local research networks will be vital if we are to work together to tackle some of the persistent and entrenched challenges we face. And at a national level, we hope to be actively contributing to a new and evolving infrastructure to support community research across the UK. This is core to The Young Foundation’s strategy, and as delivery partner we are proud to be working alongside UKRI to support this work over the next five years – and beyond.”

UKRI Chief Executive Professor Dame Ottoline Leyser, said: “I am delighted to see the launch the second phase of UKRI’s Community Research Networks programme, in partnership with The Young Foundation.

“At UKRI we strongly believe that R&I should be by everyone, for everyone, everywhere. This programme offers a step-change in the way UKRI funds R&I to reflect this priority. We are putting money into the hands of communities to tackle the issues that matter most to them.

“I am excited to see how these nine networks will enhance connectivity within and between the UK’s regions, contributing to an R&I system that benefits from diverse expertise and understanding.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The aim of the Community Research Networks programme is to put communities at the heart of research, awarding grants to organisations that are interested in supporting local people across the UK, and working with them to better understand their valuable role in research and innovation. The programme has awarded a total of £8.9m** to community networks across the country in this second phase, with an additional £625k awarded in the first phase.

BCRIN is one of nine community research projects across the UK that has received funding as part of the second phase of this project. Other grantees include a network addressing rural challenges in Durham, and a group exploring how to create and sustain ‘mental wealth’ in Moray, Scotland.

Visit www.youngfoundation.org/community-research-networks to find out more.