Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

One of this year’s new members is Lisburn teenager Beth Ward whose mother Natalie was a member of the first year of Ulster Youth Orchestra in 1994

Northern Ireland mother and daughter Beth and Natalie Ward are marking a special musical milestone having join Ulster Youth Orchestra, 31 years apart!

Every year the membership of the Ulster Youth Orchestra changes as older students move on and new players audition for one of the 94 coveted spaces in the national youth orchestra of Northern Ireland.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

One of this year’s new members is 16-year-old French Horn player, Beth Ward however the Ward family is not new to Ulster Youth Orchestra!

Natalie Ward pictured playing the French Horn in the Ulster Youth Orchestra. She was a member of the first year of Ulster Youth Orchestra in 1994 and remained with the orchestra until 1999

Beth’s mother Natalie, who also plays the French Horn, was a member of the first year of Ulster Youth Orchestra in 1994 and remained with the orchestra until 1999.

Asked about how she feels about her daughter following in her footsteps, she explained: “I am really excited for her. What an experience to work with such inspirational tutors, to play such great music and to meet people from all over Northern Ireland. I hope she gets as much enjoyment from it as I did.”

Beth is set to make her final preparations for the course and concerts in the Guildhall in Londonderry on August 16 and the Ulster Hall in Belfast on August 17.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lisburn teenager Beth Ward is following in her mum's footsteps by playing the French Horn in this year's Ulster Youth Orchestra

This year’s repertoire features music by Kabalevsky, Prokofiev and Bartók. Remembering the music she played, Natalie reflected: “As I began to list my stand-out pieces I realised there were so many! Mahler 1 was the first full symphony I ever played! Shostakovich 5 and Rach 2 will be imprinted on my mind forever. I also loved the Gershwin An American in Paris and West Side Story (‘mambo’)!

"Even now when I listen to them, they take me right back to certain moments in time - in a way that only music can!”

Natalie also remembers what she felt in her first few years with the orchestra: “Nervousness, excitement - we didn’t really know what we were letting ourselves in for!

"Sore lips - I had never played the French horn so much in my life!!! It was stretching beyond any musical experience I’d had before, but also the most electric and inspirational. I can still remember the standing ovation at our first concert in the Grand Opera House.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It was musically stretching but also the best craic. There were great opportunities to travel including European Youth Orchestra festival in Edinburgh and a tour to Germany and to make new friends. We didn’t have mobile phones back then so many letters were written back and forth in between each orchestra course!”

Natalie studied music at university, worked as a registered music therapist for a time, and is now involved in teaching piano, brass and music theory and accompanying. Music, and especially formative experiences such as UYO, has shaped her life so much.

She added: “I am excited to pass on this ‘gift’ of music to children and young people, in the hope that it enriches their lives in a similar way.”

Ulster Youth Orchestra

The Ulster Youth Orchestra is regarded as one of the jewels in the crown of the local arts scene, with a reputation for excellence in all its performances.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Established in 1993, the Ulster Youth Orchestra continues to flourish as the premier showcase youth orchestra in Northern Ireland.

Following rigorous competitive auditions, 94 talented young musicians have been selected to attend the annual summer course in preparation for two public concerts in Londonderry and Belfast.

The young players will be coached by a team of experienced professional tutors during the intensive 10-day residential course at Greenmount Agricultural College, Antrim.

This year’s programme begins with the exuberant Overture to Colas Breugnon by Kabalevsky. A riotous and accessible opener to set the mood! Prokofiev picks up the dramatic baton as the audience are treated to a selection of movements from arguably one of the best loved ballets, Romeo and Juliet. To close the concert, Bartók’s folk-inspired Concerto for Orchestra gives every section of the orchestra a chance to shine and dazzle in this eternally popular work.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Paula Klein, UYO general manager, stated: “The excitement is palpable as the young people prepare this summer’s fantastic repertoire and we make our last-minute arrangements ahead of UYO 2024. Many of this year’s members will be here for the first time which adds an exciting edge to the course as we uncover new talent. We look forward to welcoming everyone, to working hard, having fun and to producing high quality, sparkling performances!”

The Ulster Youth Orchestra is grateful for the substantial funding it receives from the Arts Council of Northern Ireland to support its work.