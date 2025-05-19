Ned Evett announces June 2025 headline Belfast show

King of The Fretless Glass-Guitar, Ned Evett has announced a headline solo show for Friday 6th June 2025 at Voodoo Belfast.

Full details and ticket links are below.

Los Angeles based musician Ned Evett is the inventor of the Fretless Glass Guitar, and the official opening act for Joe Satriani and Steve Vai's summer tour 2025.

He was born in Nashville and is the winner of the North American Rock Guitar Competition. His dynamic songwriting and live-looping style is a cross between Ed Sheeran and Jimi Hendrix. He has toured and recorded with Joe Satriani, Built To Spill, and Leon Russell.

Speaking about the Irish shows, Ned Evett enthuses: "I am so excited to be returning to Ireland before my epic tour with Joe Satriani and Steve Vai this summer, it's always been a special place for me in my heart as a performer!"

Ned Evett’s latest album ‘Strange Kind Of Freedom’ is out now and was released in 2024.

"A True Original" - Guitar World Magazine

"The highly entertaining master of the Fretless Glass Guitar" - USA Today

Ned Evett’s headline solo June 2025 Belfast date is as follows:

Friday 6th June 2025 – Voodoo Belfast, 11A Fountain St, Belfast, BT1 5EA, Northern Ireland

Time: Doors at 7.00pm Show at 8.00pm