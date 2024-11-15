Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The topic of neurodiversity within the entrepreneurial journey and in the workplace will be just one of the many topics of discussion happening at a new conference happening in Belfast this month.

Entrepreneurs Unleashed, which takes place at the Cathy Short Theatre at Jennymount Business Park in Belfast on Thursday, November 28, will be tackling a number of subjects that are key to the entrepreneurial journey.

From finance and marketing to tendering, sales and leadership, the inaugural conference of its kind promises a packed schedule of speakers from across the country.

Joining the bill are PHD researcher Gary Gates and recruitment director at HAYS Recruitment Cara Marks, founders of Neurodiversity SPARK.

Gary, an entrepreneur and marketer himself, said: "Often the pathways into recruitment and the cultures within the workplace can have many barriers for people who are neurodivergent when you compare with their counterparts.

“This, along with added vision, unique perspectives and creative mindsets results in many entrepreneurial people to set up their own businesses rather than use their ability to think innovatively to contribute within the workplace as intrapreneurs.

“As a society we are in crisis and we’re at a crossroads where we need to decide how to change the rigid, outdated business practices in favour of diverse environments that nurture and actively seek out creative, innovative and unique approaches.

“This must start with the entrepreneurs themselves, neurodiverse or not, because these people are shaping the future of our workforce.”

And, for many entrepreneurs learning how to harness the potential of their neurodiversity is just the first step on their journey.

At the conference Gary and Cara will also be discussing how neurodiverse managers and leaders can learn to thrive as well as helping entrepreneurs consider how they can best support their neurodiverse employees to unlock their potential as well.

Cara explained: “Working within recruitment and employment I have first hand experience of understanding the benefits of a neurodivergent workforce

“Increasing research reveals strong links between neurodivergence and entrepreneurship, with higher rates of neurodivergence seen among entrepreneurs. This isn’t surprising, as many qualities common in neurodivergent individuals—such as a strong tolerance for risk, unique creativity, exceptional problem-solving skills, and resilience—are also the very qualities that drive entrepreneurial success.

“Organisations, too, can thrive when they embrace and value differences within their teams. Inclusive environments that harness neurodivergent strengths can unlock new avenues for innovation, bringing fresh perspectives and transformative problem-solving approaches to complex challenges.

“As our understanding deepens, it’s becoming clear that neurodivergent individuals are not only an asset to any team but are often drivers of creativity and growth.”

Entrepreneurs Unleashed, sponsored by Belfast City Council, promises a diverse and dynamic lineup of speakers who will share their expertise on a wide range of topics essential for entrepreneurial success.

Tina Calder, chief vision officer at Excalibur Press and the driving force behind the event, explained the inspiration behind the conference: "Excalibur Press works with dozens of entrepreneurs each year and the one things we realised was there wasn't an event completely dedicated to those small to medium businesses who wanted to find ways of taking their business to the next level.

“We are lucky to have a fantastic array of corporate partners, consultants, and associates we work with on a regular basis so we decided to incorporate the fantastic expertise and knowledge they bring to our extended team.”

The conference will cover a wide array of topics, from leveraging AI to drive innovation and growth, to mastering marketing strategies, finance, tendering and fostering inclusivity in the workplace.

Attendees will have the opportunity to hear from leading industry figures, including Tina Calder herself, alongside Gary Gates & Cara Marks (Neurodiversity Spark), Ruth Young (Ruthless Media), Michael McAdam (Movie House Cinemas), Adam McBride & Carole King (Excalibur Press), Kevin O’Reilly (Toastmasters), Lisa McCaul (Belfast Met), Katie Matthews Furphy (Mind Tribe UK), Chiho Tang (Oranga), Jenny Irvine (Raise Ventures), Mark Johnston (Johnston Financial Solutions), Lisa Strutt and Sinead Sharkey Steenson (Career Reboot) and Amy Martin (Scaffold Digital) among others.

Speaking of the content of the conference Tina added: “This conference brings together a diverse panel of industry experts to share insights on a wide range of topics crucial for entrepreneurial success.

“From sales and marketing strategies to leadership development, navigating the startup landscape, and protecting your business from cyber security attacks, Entrepreneurs Unleashed covers it all.”

Highlights of the event will include learning effective strategies for using AI in marketing, amplifying your brand presence using social media and Google Ads, fostering innovation and creativity within your business and much more.

Attendees at Entrepreneurs Unleashed will not only gain valuable knowledge from expert speakers but will also have the opportunity to network with like-minded professionals, exchange ideas, and explore new business opportunities.

The conference is tailored to cater to both those just starting out and seasoned business leaders looking to elevate their ventures to the next level.

Entrepreneurs Unleashed has been sponsored by Belfast City Council, Belfast Met, MovieHouse, MCS Branding, Oranga Creative and Excalibur Press.