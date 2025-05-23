New Board Members for cross-border think tank

The Centre for Cross Border Cooperation has appointed three members to its board.

Laura Mahoney is Executive Director of Engagement at Dublin City University (DCU) and provides strategic leadership to develop external partnerships and relationships, including those with industry, employers, and global alumni. She joined DCU from the Department of Public Expenditure and Reform where she led on public service delivery and innovation. Laura held the post of Chief Executive Officer of the Royal Irish Academy, an all-island bridge between academia, government and business which was established in 1785.

Dr Markus Pauli is Assistant Professor in Political Science at DCU. He is a member of DCU’s Ireland India Institute, Institute for Climate and Society, and Conflict Institute. Markus has held positions at Yale-NUS College, the National University of Singapore, and Heidelberg University. He has published extensively and is currently involved in a number of research projects including RETOOL – Strengthening democratic governance for climate transitions, GreenDeal-NET (brings together research and teaching on European climate and sustainability governance), and the All-Island Economy.

John Quinlivan is Director of Services of Economic, Enterprise, Tourism and Cultural Development at Fingal County Council. The Council was established in 1994 following the break-up of Dublin County Council into three separate local authorities. His role is to advance the economic, community and cultural development of Fingal. John has over 30 years’ experience in local government, working in every function in rural, urban, and metropolitan areas.

Laura and John are involved in cross-border work as directors of Dublin Belfast Economic Corridor (DBEC).

Peter Osborne, the Centre for Cross Border Cooperation’s Chair said: “We’re delighted that Laura, Markus and John have joined our Board. Their knowledge, skills and experience will shape our strategic direction as we promote and develop cross-border cooperation between civic society organisations, public bodies, and business.

“I would also like to thank our outgoing Board Members Emer O'Gorman, Professor John Doyle, Professor John Garry and Earl Storey for their significant contribution, enthusiasm and energy.”