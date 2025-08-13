New Personal Grants Project launched to empower young people at risk of homelessness

MACS Supporting Children and Young People has launched a pioneering Personal Grants Project, providing financial assistance to young people who are homeless or at risk of homelessness across Northern Ireland.

The Personal Grants Programme is part of a wider UK trial led by the Centre for Homelessness Impact, testing how direct financial assistance can effectively reduce homelessness. It is being independently evaluated by King’s College London using a randomised controlled trial design.

The project is designed to remove practical barriers and increase choice and autonomy for young people by offering flexible financial support for the things that matter most to them, whether that’s clothing, training, household goods, help with rent, or even support to start a small business. This evidence-led approach focuses on trust, dignity, and long-term stability, enabling young people to shape their own futures.

“This isn’t just a housing crisis, it’s a human one,” said Ciara Scollay, Head of Floating Support and Outreach Services at MACS.

“In Northern Ireland, 59,518 people are currently without a home, including 18,567 children under 18. That is unacceptable, with nearly £39 million spent last year on temporary accommodation alone.

"The Personal Grants Project marks a vital shift toward prevention, giving young people the freedom to choose the support they need. Rooted in our values of dignity and togetherness, this approach recognises their right to be trusted, listened to, and empowered to build lasting change in their lives.”

Chris Quinn, Northern Ireland Commissioner for Children and Young People, welcomed the launch: “No child or young person should ever face homelessness or housing insecurity. The levels of child and youth homelessness in Northern Ireland are shameful.

"I have long advocated for statutory agencies to work together, and in partnership with voluntary organisations, to deliver holistic and therapeutic services that are based on the individual needs of young people.

"Robust support must be available across a wide range of areas, including independent living skills, financial capability, housing rights, employability, mental health, and life skills.”

Early findings from similar initiatives are promising:

86% of participants remained out of homelessness after 6–12 months

Over 90% moved into and sustained permanent accommodation

The average cost per person was £1,319, compared to the public cost of up to £35,000 per person annually

Michelle Binfield, Director of Programmes and Implementation at the Centre for Homelessness Impact, added: “At the Centre for Homelessness Impact, we're committed to testing bold, evidence-led approaches to improve outcomes for individuals affected by or at risk of homelessness.

"The ground-breaking Personal Grants Project gives people experiencing homelessness choice and autonomy. By testing the effectiveness of cash transfers, we hope to encourage a shift towards more person-centred and empowering interventions to end homelessness for good.”

MACS has been supporting vulnerable young people for over 35 years, working with 11–25-year-olds experiencing homelessness, mental health challenges, or needing support to live independently.

This innovative programme reflects MACS’ commitment to empowering young people with trust, dignity, and the tools they need to build secure, independent futures.