NI charities unite for Myanmar earthquake appeal

Local charities united to support the Disasters Emergency Committee (DEC) appeal to raise urgent funds to help people impacted by the devastating earthquake in Myanmar, which has killed more than 3,000 people, and injured thousands more.

Countless roads and buildings across the country have been destroyed, including schools, hospitals, water supplies and other vital infrastructure. Network and power lines are down, and people are cut off from essential services. 1.2 million people have been displaced from their homes.

Local responders have been searching through the rubble for survivors since the 7.7 magnitude earthquake – the most powerful in the country for decades - struck last Friday (28 March). DEC charities and their local partners are already working in Myanmar to support search and rescue efforts, and provide emergency shelter, food, water, medical care and basic supplies.

Broadcast appeal films to raise funds to support DEC charities’ response aired on the BBC, ITV, Channel 4, Channel 5 and Sky. BBC and commercial radio appeals are also being broadcast.

Photo caption: Northern Ireland representatives from leading aid agencies have launched the DEC Myanmar Earthquake Appeal. Pictured left to right are Alison McNulty, British Red Cross, Chris Thompson, Tearfund, Peter Bryson, Save the Children and Jackie Trainor, Concern Worldwide. Visit dec.org.uk to donate.

Every pound donated by people in the UK will be matched by the UK Government through its UK Aid Match scheme, up to the value of £5 million.

Even before the earthquake, Myanmar was already facing a severe humanitarian crisis which had left a third of the population in need of humanitarian support.

Now, the situation is catastrophic, and needs are continuing to skyrocket. Millions of people have been affected, with many left without access to safe shelter, food, clean water and medical care. In the worst impacted areas near Myanmar’s second largest city Mandalay, families are sleeping outside in fear of further aftershocks, and the death toll is expected to continue to rise over the coming days.

The DEC brings together 15 leading aid charities at times of crisis overseas. All member charities are responding in Myanmar including British Red Cross, Save the Children, Tearfund and Concern.

Alison McNulty, National Director with the British Red Cross in NI said: “This earthquake is a crisis on top of a crisis with people across Myanmar already facing severe humanitarian challenges. The Myanmar Red Cross Society is on the ground, helping affected communities and meeting people’s basic needs.

"They will be there for the days, weeks and months to come to help those in need. By donating to the DEC appeal, you can support them to continue their lifesaving work.”

Jackie Trainor, NI Director at Concern Worldwide said: “The Myanmar earthquake has devastated thousands of lives, leaving so many people without adequate food, water and shelter. Rescue efforts are ongoing, but it will take a long time to rebuild.

"Concern and other DEC charities are working with our partners on the ground to provide essential support to people who need help. But we urgently need help from the public, to donate to this DEC appeal and allow us to get even more aid to people as soon as possible.”

Devastating

Peter Bryson, Head of Country at Save the Children NI said:“Children in Myanmar were already facing a humanitarian crisis before this devastating earthquake and now it's catastrophic, with a third of the population in desperate need of humanitarian aid. Families have been without adequate food, water, medical care and shelter with over a million people displaced from their homes.

"DEC charities like Save the Children are on the ground helping those whose lives have been shattered but we urgently need more help so we can get aid and support to people as soon as possible.”

Chris Thompson, Northern Ireland Director of Tearfund said:“The earthquake has left behind broken homes, destroyed streets, and taken many lives.

"Even in this difficult time, people are helping each other. Tearfund’s partners on the ground in Myanmar are telling us that neighbours are sharing food, strangers are offering shelter and volunteers are clearing rubble and providing aid. People are united in the face of disaster. Every pound donated will help us with the emergency relief and no donation is too small.”

Saleh Saeed, CEO of the Disasters Emergency Committee said: “The devastation in Myanmar is heartbreaking, with thousands of people suddenly losing loved ones in the most shocking of ways. Myanmar was already in the grip of a severe humanitarian crisis. Now, the situation is ever more critical, with many impacted by this earthquake unable to access shelter, clean water and medical care.