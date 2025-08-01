NI public help fund life-saving water filtration unit for Gaza children’s hospital

Humanitarian aid organisation Concern Worldwide says a new water filtration machine is now providing thousands of litres of clean water daily to the last operational children’s hospital in Gaza City, thanks to funding from people in Northern Ireland.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 150-bed Al Rantisis Hospital in Gaza City is providing daily emergency care for up to 350 patients. The reverse osmosis machine is producing 15,000 litres of clean water every day. In addition to supporting the daily needs of the hospital, it is enabling the efficient functioning of 13 kidney dialysis machines.

Installed by charity Concern Worldwide’s partner in Gaza, CESVI, the filter was partly funded by people in Northern Ireland through donations to the Disasters Emergency Committee’s Middle East Humanitarian Appeal. So far, the UK-wide appeal has raised more than £1.3 million in Northern Ireland to provide emergency food, shelter and healthcare to people affected by the conflict.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jackie Trainor, NI Director of Concern Worldwide (UK), one of four DEC charities in NI, said: “We cannot overstate the impact this filter will have. It will undoubtedly save the lives of extremely vulnerable children facing life-threatening circumstances.

The newly installed reverse osmosis filter in Al Rantisis Hospital for children in Gaza City.

“This is only possible thanks to the support of people in Northern Ireland to our DEC appeal. It makes an enormous difference to our partner on the ground in Gaza and our ability to get medical assistance to those who desperately need it.”

With nine in every 10 people in Gaza unable to access clean water, many people have no choice but to drink salt water, which can lead to life-threatening kidney damage. In response, the aid agency has been distributing safe drinking water to people across Gaza.

Concern’s partner is also trucking in vital water supplies to communities, supplied by the few desalination plants still operating in Gaza. The charity has reached more than 100,000 people with clean drinking water on a regular basis over the last 12 months.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“By providing safe water, families now have access to what is a daily essential for all of us,” said Jackie Trainor.

“Imagine what this means for desperate communities who are struggling each day to access one of life’s necessities.

“It is incredible to see this work being carried out. Our aid workers in Gaza are incredible, risking their lives daily to deliver hope, dignity, and life-saving support in the face of relentless danger.”