North Belfast primary school victorious in Stormont debates final

Pupils from a north Belfast primary school have won a prestigious debating final at Stormont.

Bunscoil Mhic Reachtain on Lancaster Street, north Belfast were crowned 2025 debating champions in the final of the Concern Worldwide NI primary debates competition.

They faced St Malachy’s Primary, Camlough, Co Armagh in the Long Gallery at Stormont to debate whether cities are essential to tackling climate change.

Students from the two schools emerged as the top contenders from 240 pupils who participated in the primary school debates programme across Northern Ireland, organised by international development organisation Concern Worldwide.

Debating pupils from St Malachy’s Primary, Camlough and Bunscoil Mhic Reachtain, Belfast.

Séamus O’Donnghaile, Principal of winning school Bunscoil Mhic Reachtain, said: “I’m absolutely over the moon for them. They worked so hard. The kids themselves did their research and practiced, and put their hearts and souls into it. We’re walking away today with smiles on our faces and a big shield to say that we’re great wee debaters.”

Assistant Principal of St Malachy's Primary, Gráinne Doran, said: “We're very proud of all the pupils for taking part, for all that they have done in order to get here today. We just see the future that these children are going to have - the bright future, and maybe someday they will be debating in Stormont themselves.”

MLA Justin McNulty, who is a former pupil of St Malachy’s Primary in Camlough, presented the two schools with shields to mark their achievements.

Amelia Deehan, Schools and Debates Officer at Concern Worldwide, said: “What’s truly amazing is that both schools are new to the programme this year, a testament to the incredible young global citizens we are nurturing in this part of the world.

The 2025 Concern NI Primary School Debates final at Stormont.

“This is a wonderful opportunity for them to voice their thoughts on issues that are important to them.

“Engaging in debates on real-world topics like climate change allows pupils to not only develop essential skills but also gain a deeper understanding of the challenges our world faces. It’s inspiring to see these students becoming more informed and passionate about the global issues that will shape their future.”

The Concern Worldwide Primary Debates Programme is an all-island initiative that last year saw 250 schools from across Ireland take part.

The programme provides students with invaluable opportunities to develop their public speaking and presentation skills, building confidence as they speak in front of their peers.

The winning debating team - Bunscoil Mhic Reachtain.

The debates also give students a deeper understanding of the global issues that affect millions of people worldwide, helping to shape the next generation of compassionate, informed citizens.