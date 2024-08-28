Northern Ireland antibody discovery firm expands agreement with National Cancer Institute
A Belfast-headquartered listed company, which specialises in pre-clinical antibody discovery, engineering and supply, has expanded its collaboration agreement with the National Cancer Institute (NCI).
Fusion Antibodies in Dunmurry has entered into a variation to the agreement, which will now include the humanisation by Fusion of several of the NCI's existing camelid nanobodies.
Camelid nanobodies are small antibodies derived from camel species that offer benefits in bi-specific therapies and Chimeric Antigen Receptor therapies.
NCI forms part of the US National Institutes of Health, and is the US federal government's principal agency for cancer research and training.
Under the agreement, which was revealed in November 2023, Fusion has provided the agency with access to OptiMAL - its human antibody library - for use in the discovery of novel antibodies.
Richard Buick, CSO of Fusion Antibodies, said: "We are excited to deploy our class leading humanisation technology to these nanobodies developed by Mitchell Ho's group at the NCI, as they have shown excellent activity in published models for CAR-T therapy.
"We look forward to being able to assist the NCI in their path to clinical success and to continuing to foster goodwill with the NCI in this wider capacity."
