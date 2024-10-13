Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A funeral directors proudly at the heart of their community held a special event to mark the provision of 120 years of care, support and trust.

James Brown and Sons Funeral Directors hosted a commemoration of their storied journey at their Newtownards Road funeral home in Belfast – one of the seven funeral homes they operate in and around the city.

The business was established in 1904 when, having moved to the city from Ballybay, Co. Monaghan, James Brown established a business that would eventually become what it is today.

James Brown and Sons Funeral Directors was established in 1904 when, having moved to the city from Ballybay, Co. Monaghan. Pictured is James Brown, Retired Methodist Minister Jim Rea, Funeral partners CEO Sam Kershaw and Beverley Brown

Initially a coal merchant and furniture remover, Mr Brown arranged his first funeral in 1932, and the family name has been synonymous with caring for people ever since having helped thousands of people say their final goodbyes to their loved ones.

His grandson, also James Brown, is still very much involved in the business today, as is his great granddaughter Beverley, who is the marketing and community relations manager.

The company is now part of the high-quality funeral partners network – the country’s third largest funeral business - which is committed to retaining the heritage and reputation of the companies they work with across the UK.

James said: "It is a privilege for Beverley and me to be part of the business my grandfather founded in 1904.

“I was present at the Golden Jubilee in 1954 when my grandmother commented on behalf of her family – ‘During the past fifty years our path has often been beset by obstacles, which at times seemed insurmountable, but God’s grace supporting human perseverance has brought us safely through. On this occasion we would like to pay tribute to our staff for faithful and efficient service through the years.’

“I heartily repeat what she penned, which I believe continues to be relevant in this era.

“Her words in relation to the commitment of the company's staff are particularly pertinent."

Guests at the special anniversary event included representatives from groups that have been supported by the James Brown and Sons Community Fund – an initiative that aims to support local organisations in Belfast and the surrounding areas, supporting them with grants, but also forging relationships between the groups and the team at Brown’s.

The Rev Jim Rea, Retired Methodist Minister, was also present and paid tribute to the company.

He said: “For more than 50 years, I have officiated at hundreds of funerals with Brown’s, who are highly regarded in the communities they serve.

“They deal with every situation with great sensitivity and professionalism. The fact that they have sustained a business for 120 years says it all.”

Cllr Sammy Douglas, High Sherriff of Belfast, added: “The contribution James Brown & Sons has made to East Belfast for 120 years has been immeasurable.