Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Born in Comber in 1856, John Allen was a visionary, inventor and gifted engineer who started one of the UK’s great engineering companies, that became John Allen and Sons, Oxford in 1924

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This year marks the centenary of one of the UK’s great engineering companies, that became John Allen and Sons, Oxford in 1924.

John Allen (1856-1934) OBE was born at Unicarval House near Comber, County Down and was a visionary, inventor and gifted engineer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He has recently been nominated for an Ulster History Circle Blue plaque in recognition to his remarkable legacy.

John Allen and Sons, Oxford would be known for many products over the years. But today the company is best remembered for manufacturing the Allen Motor Scythe which John Allen designed for use at Unicarval farm and which commenced production in 1933 at Oxford. Pictured is Stevan Patterson with his Allen Motor Scythe built in the early 1950s

John Allen’s company had previously been operating as the Oxford Steam plough Company at Oxford in England. During the Great War production was turned over to making munitions and agricultural machinery for the war effort.

He played a key role in persuading Henry Ford to start production of the revolutionary Ford M.O.M. (Ministry of Munitions) tractor in 1917 that was later renamed the Fordson (short for Henry Ford and Son) Model F after the first 6,000 had been shipped to the British Isles. After the war he was awarded an OBE for services to the nation.

Due to failing health in 1924 he renamed the company John Allen and Sons, Oxford. Although he remained a governing director, in fact the company by then was being run more by his two sons George and James Allen, both of which had fought in the war. This allowed him and his wife to spend more time back in Northern Ireland at Unicarval, flying in on their own plane and landing on the farm’s private runway.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad