Northern Ireland law firm strengthens its litigation team with the appointment of new partner

GaryAdair is recognised as one of Northern Ireland's leading experts in banking litigation and secured recovery actions

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Northern Ireland law firm, Carson McDowell has expanded its litigation and dispute resolution team with the appointment of Gary Adair as a partner.

Gary brings over 17 years of experience in insolvency, restructuring, and debt recovery.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Gary is recognised as one of Northern Ireland's leading experts in banking litigation and secured recovery actions. He has a proven track record of advising creditors, banks, financial institutions, insolvency practitioners and receivers, navigating complex insolvency cases and recovery challenges. His practice is centred on delivering strategic, commercially focused solutions to clients, balancing legal precision with practical outcomes to protect clients' interests while maximising recovery.

Carson McDowell now has a team of 41 partners, making it the largest partner group amongst law firms headquartered in Northern Ireland.

Gary will work closely with Darren Toombs, partner in the insolvency and restructuring team at Carson McDowell and former President of the Law Society Northern Ireland.

The insolvency and restructuring team sits within Carson McDowell's litigation and dispute resolution team, led by partner Declan Magee. This team is recognised as the largest and most experienced multi-disciplinary litigation team in Northern Ireland.

Declan said: “I am delighted to welcome Gary to our team. His extensive experience and proven track record in insolvency and debt recovery will bring valuable skills and experiences that will further enhance our capabilities and our service offering to clients. Gary is joining a hugely successful team, and I look forward to supporting him in continuing this success.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Pictured: Declan Magee, Partner and Head of Litigation and Dispute Resolution, Gary Adair, Partner and Darren Toombs, Partner.

Darren explained: "I echo Declan in welcoming Gary. Gary is highly regarded by both his peers and clients. He is an exciting addition to our team and a key part of our ongoing dynamic growth. I look forward to working with him."

Gary's appointment brings the total number of partners at Carson McDowell to 41, making it the largest partner group of law firms headquartered in Northern Ireland.

Gary added: "I am thrilled to be joining Carson McDowell as a partner in the insolvency and restructuring team alongside Darren Toombs. I am excited by the opportunity to come in and build on the firm's insolvency offering. I'm grateful to Declan, Darren and the rest of my new colleagues for their warm welcome. I look forward to contributing to the firm's continued success, particularly in the dynamic and challenging field of insolvency law.”