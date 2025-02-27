‘Momentous day’: Work starts on £16.4million seaside leisure centre allowing coastal community 'to learn to swim in a Council-facility' without travelling over 20 miles
Northern Ireland construction firm Graham has started work on new leisure centre in Ballycastle.
The Mayor, on behalf of Causeway Coast and Glen Borough Council welcomed the arrival of the Hillsborough-based contractors to the Quay Road site in Ballycastle, as groundwork for the new leisure centre commences.
The building team arrived on site this week with the Mayor describing the commencement of works as a ‘momentous day for the town’.
The £16.4million project which is jointly funded by Causeway Coast & Glens Borough Council and the UK Government, is set to be completed by November 2026.
The new facility will feature a 25m swimming pool, community space, gym, and changing places room. It will also include a café along with an outdoor pump cycle track, walking trails and also an accessible play park.
Jonathan Hall, managing director at Graham, said: “We are pleased to be working in partnership with Causeway Coast & Glens Borough Council to bring this much-needed facility to Ballycastle. The new leisure centre will provide a modern, inclusive space that supports health, wellbeing, and community engagement. Our focus is on delivering a high-quality build that enhances the local area while aligning with sustainability objectives.”
Councillor Ciarán McQuillan added: “The provision of leisure and recreation facilities is central to the health and wellbeing of our communities. It has always been our aspiration to deliver a leading leisure centre in Ballycastle for the benefit of those who live there along with the town’s significant visitor population.
“We are delighted with the local community support for this initiative, and as a Council we are very pleased to act on behalf of our citizens to deliver significant investment, create a lasting legacy, and ensure future growth and development. The commencement of this project does indeed mark an exciting milestone for both this project and Ballycastle and we look forward to working with Graham.
“For the first time, the coastal community will be able to learn to swim in a Council-facility in the town, without having to travel upwards of 20 miles to a different location which will make a huge difference, especially to families and young people.
“Ballycastle’s attractive coastal location along with its outdoor spaces are among its best assets which greatly contribute to its popularity and reputation, but these have never been matched by infrastructure of this kind.
“This project will bring renewed sustainability, and its central location will enhance current connections between the seafront area through to the town centre which is welcome news for the area’s long-term prosperity, and I look forward to seeing this as it progresses.”
