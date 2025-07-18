Northern Ireland’s Janet Devlin returns with empowering new single Houston

Northern Irish singer-songwriter Janet Devlin has marked her return with the release of her powerful new single Houston, out today (July 18th). The track is the first glimpse of her forthcoming deluxe album Not My First Emotional Rodeo.

Co-written by Chris Markey, produced by Paul Whalley, and mastered at the iconic Abbey Road Studios by Christian Wright, Houston captures Devlin’s trademark blend of honest, narrative songwriting and Nashville-inspired instrumentation. The single pairs upbeat, anthemic melodies with a message of self-reliance and the quiet power of solitude, themes that run throughout her recent work.

Speaking about the new release, Devlin explained that Houston was inspired by her personal journey towards embracing independence and finding peace in isolation, often in the rural landscapes she calls home. “I wanted to write a song that would sum up the freedom I feel when I’m on my own. Be it solo horseback riding around the countryside or just anywhere far away from where the people are. As someone who has too many feelings and they used to bleed into most avenues of my life - emotional detachment, in this way, is actually a great and freeing thing. For some the concept of being in the vast unknown, away from civilisation is scary. The old me would’ve probably agreed. Now, for me it feels peaceful. I enjoy my own company, some may say a little too much. I feel like super-rural living in a lot of ways is like being in outer-space. Both are on the fringes of civilisation and reality. Houston, I got so many problems” references the famous “Houston, we have a problem,” but it’s ironic. There is no mission control. Just me, alone. No panic. Just embracing relying on myself.”

“This song is for the people who enjoy their own space. Especially in this world where we’re connected 24/7. It’s a party song for those of us at our own solo parties. Yes, we may be a little bonkers - but who isn’t? We’re not lost, unless we’re trying to be. It’s not loneliness if we’re liberated. I promise you, we’re doing just fine”.

The release of Houston comes during a busy year for the Gortin-born artist, who has steadily cemented her place in the UK country-rock scene. Earlier this year, she supported country star Corey Kent, before appearing at the prestigious Country to Country Festival in Berlin, London, and Belfast. Devlin will continue her live run with performances at The Long Road Festival in Leicestershire this August, followed by a headline slot at The British Country Music Festival in Blackpool on 31st August, and a headline show at Colours, Hoxton on 16th October.

Emotional Rodeo, originally released last November, became her most successful record to date, reaching #1 on the iTunes Country Chart, #4 on the UK Official Country Artists Albums Chart, and charting across the Official UK Indie and Independent Albums rankings. The album received significant national radio support, with singles Red Flag and Best Life securing month-long placements on the BBC Radio 2 B List Playlist and airplay on Capital, Heart, and Absolute Country.

Devlin, who first rose to prominence as a finalist on The X Factor in 2011, has spent the last decade forging an independent path defined by candid lyricism and a loyal fan base. Her cover of The Cure’s Friday I’m In Love has amassed nearly 20 million streams on Spotify alone, while her second album, Confessional, was released alongside a memoir of the same name and led to a Billboard Top 100 chart position in the US.

Houston is available to stream now via OKGood Records.