Nuada opens world-leading facilities in Newtownabbey

Nuada, a pioneering Northern Irish carbon capture technology provider, proudly announces the opening of its new state-of-the-art facilities in Newtownabbey, Northern Ireland. The inauguration ceremony was attended by Economy Minister, Conor Murphy, along with representatives from Invest Northern Ireland, and Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council. During the event, the Minister and other special guests toured the premises, gaining first-hand insight into Nuada’s exciting achievements, ambitious growth plans and its mission to become a global leader in decarbonizing hard-to-abate industries such as cement and steel.

Dr Jose Casaban, co-CEO of Nuada, said: “We are delighted to welcome the Minister and our esteemed guests to our new facilities, the home of carbon capture innovation. Here, we are building the most advanced decarbonisation technology for heavy industries, a solution that will accelerate the path to Net Zero.”

Nuada is scaling up an award-winning technology which is piloted in cement and waste-to-energy facilities in Italy and England, respectively. The Northern Irish company has already established a global presence and partnered with several global cement majors to deploy its advanced technology as a solution for low-carbon cement production.

The exciting growth phase of the Northern Irish company turns the headlights of the global cleantech sector towards Northern Ireland, in complete alignment with the Department for the Economy’s (DfE) new economic vision as outlined by the Minister earlier this year.

Minister Conor Murphy with representatives of Nuada and Invest NI

Reflecting on the event, Minister Murphy said: “The North is home to a vibrant ecosystem dedicated to building world-leading net zero solutions, and Nuada is a key part of this. Its energy-efficient carbon capture technology is revolutionising how CO2 is captured and significantly advancing decarbonisation efforts, which is a key priority within my Economic Vision. The creation of such innovative technology underscores our role in the global journey towards a sustainable future.

“Nuada’s continuous investment in R&D and passion for innovation are driving its global growth, demonstrated by its recent partnership in Italy. Today marks an important milestone, and I’ve been thoroughly impressed by what Nuada has achieved so far. I look forward to witnessing Nuada’s continued success and contributions to our net zero ambitions."

Nuada’s previous successful raise of £8 million in private investment, £6 million in grant funding and the opening of its purpose-built cutting-edge facilities prime the business for further expansion and creation of highly skilled jobs and career opportunities in a flourishing cleantech sector. In the past year alone, Nuada has doubled its employees and aims to increase its workforce again amidst its effort to meet the global demand for its carbon capture technology.

The co-CEO of Nuada, Dr Conor Hamill, said: “The strategic investment in our premises facilitates Nuada's growth plan to scale up our cutting-edge technology and become a global leader in carbon capture solutions. Starting from Northern Ireland, we are expanding our operations at a global scale to help hard-to-abate sectors decarbonise and reach Net Zero. “

Nuada’s advanced technology features energy-efficient filtration machines designed to capture CO2 from industrial flue gases before they are emitted into the atmosphere from factory chimneys. Unlike current solutions, which are highly energy-intensive and difficult to integrate into industrial processes, Nuada’s approach overcomes these cost, energy, and integration challenges. This innovation enables industrial emitters in sectors such as cement, lime, steel, and waste-to-energy to decarbonise with minimal impact on their bottom line.