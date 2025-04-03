Olympic champ Rhys McClenaghan launches Easter appeal for sick children essentials

Olympic gold medallist Rhys McClenaghan launched the Little Heroes 'Easter Egg-sentials' campaign at the Royal Belfast Hospital for Sick Children.

The Easter campaign aims to get “egg-sentials” such as pyjamas, socks, hairbrushes, dressing gowns, activity books, and baby and toddler vests into a special basket for the Royal Belfast Hospital for Sick Children.

Little Heroes, a charity supporting the hospital, says whether people choose to add items to their Giant Easter Basket or create their own Easter hamper of essentials, every contribution will make a real difference.

Pommel horse gold medallist Rhys, from Co Down, is an ambassador for Little Heroes and officially launched the campaign at the children’s hospital today (3rd).

A spokeswoman for the charity said that people often think of sick children at gifting times, leading them to call on businesses, schools, individuals, and community groups across Northern Ireland to donate new essential items that will make a hospital stay a little easier for children and their parents.

“These thoughtful donations will provide much-needed support during what can be a difficult and stressful time,” said the spokeswoman, “and are items that are needed all year long.

"To ensure the safety and wellbeing of children and their families, the charity has asked that only new items are donated.”

In addition to clothes and activity books for younger children, the charity also hopes to get hold of items for parents and teenage patients, who could benefit from toiletries, portable phone chargers, comfy loungewear, and small-value gift cards for Amazon or food deliveries.