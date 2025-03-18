Paws and pints: Dog lovers are in for a treat as Northern Ireland's first themed indoor park opens, complete with quirky pub
Northern Ireland’s dog lovers are barking with joy as a new indoor dog park with a quirky pub theme has officially opened in Ballymena.
Launched on Monday, The Dog’s Inn has already gained a number of ‘regulars’ among both four-legged patrons and their two-legged companions.
The venue offers dogs a chance to paw-ty in style, providing a private, secure space where they can run, jump, and play all while their owners kick back and enjoy the pub-inspired atmosphere. With 1,200 square feet of space, the park is fully equipped with agility courses, toys and obstacles to keep dogs entertained..and even a working piano.
Eileen and Clare Taylor, the mother-daughter team behind the venture, have thought of everything to ensure both pups and people have a ‘bark-tastic’ time.
They explained: “We opened on Monday and I want to say a huge thank you to everyone who visited on our opening day, it was nice to see all the dogs enjoying their trip to the ‘pub’.”
To ensure a relaxing, stress-free experience for all, the venue operates on a private-hire system. Guests can book exclusive 45-minute sessions, offering a distraction-free environment where dogs can interact at their own pace. This also allows owners to enjoy the venue without worrying about crowding or interruptions.
The Dog’s Inn offers a charming, pub-themed décor where dog owners can unwind, with plenty of seating to enjoy a drink or chat while their pets play. The atmosphere caters to dogs who love socialising, as well as those who prefer a more peaceful setting.
"We’ve made sure to create a space where every dog can have fun in their own way,” continued Eileen and Clare.
With future plans already in the works, the duo is eager to continue growing their doggy dream.
"We’re excited to see what’s ahead for The Dog’s Inn and all the adorable dogs that will visit," they added. "We hope everyone enjoys the park as much as we have enjoyed bringing this idea to life – what could be better than paws and pints? Cheers!”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.