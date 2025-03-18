The Dog’s Inn spans 1,200 square feet of indoor space, equipped with agility equipment, toys and a working piano...and already has a number of ‘regulars’

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Northern Ireland’s dog lovers are barking with joy as a new indoor dog park with a quirky pub theme has officially opened in Ballymena.

Launched on Monday, The Dog’s Inn has already gained a number of ‘regulars’ among both four-legged patrons and their two-legged companions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The venue offers dogs a chance to paw-ty in style, providing a private, secure space where they can run, jump, and play all while their owners kick back and enjoy the pub-inspired atmosphere. With 1,200 square feet of space, the park is fully equipped with agility courses, toys and obstacles to keep dogs entertained..and even a working piano.

Northern Ireland dog lovers are in for a treat as a indoor dog park with a quirky pub theme has officially opened its doors. Pictured is The Dog's Inn, a 'local' like no other

Eileen and Clare Taylor, the mother-daughter team behind the venture, have thought of everything to ensure both pups and people have a ‘bark-tastic’ time.

They explained: “We opened on Monday and I want to say a huge thank you to everyone who visited on our opening day, it was nice to see all the dogs enjoying their trip to the ‘pub’.”

To ensure a relaxing, stress-free experience for all, the venue operates on a private-hire system. Guests can book exclusive 45-minute sessions, offering a distraction-free environment where dogs can interact at their own pace. This also allows owners to enjoy the venue without worrying about crowding or interruptions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Dog's Inn in Ballymena already has 'regulars'

The Dog’s Inn offers a charming, pub-themed décor where dog owners can unwind, with plenty of seating to enjoy a drink or chat while their pets play. The atmosphere caters to dogs who love socialising, as well as those who prefer a more peaceful setting.

"We’ve made sure to create a space where every dog can have fun in their own way,” continued Eileen and Clare.

With future plans already in the works, the duo is eager to continue growing their doggy dream.