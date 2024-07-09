Poll reveals that 67% of people in Northern Ireland support integrated education

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

LucidTalk has revealed the results of their Northern Ireland-wide attitudinal poll on education. Over two thirds of respondents agreed that Integrated Education should be the main model for our education system in Northern Ireland.

Polling was carried out by Belfast based independent polling and market research company LucidTalk, on behalf of the Integrated Education Fund (IEF). Over 2,300 responses were collated, and the poll was balanced by gender, age-group, area of residence, and community background, to ensure it was demographically representative of Northern Ireland today.

One key finding of the poll was consistent support for Integrated Education with over two thirds of the people in Northern Ireland agreeing that Integrated schools- which intentionally educate together children every day in the same classrooms, inclusive of different religions, gender, and race- should be the main model for our education system.

Following an extensive awareness raising campaign by the IEF last Autumn, there is a subsequent increase in awareness of the Transformation process, with 73% of those polled confirming they were aware of this process. Transformation is the term used to describe the process of changing an existing school’s status to become Integrated.

For more information on Transformation see integratemyschool.com. The poll suggests that almost two thirds (63%) of parents would support such a move at their child’s school, which is further evidenced by a series of positive parental ballots held in schools across Northern Ireland in recent years. 70% of those polled would support all schools, regardless of management type, aiming to have a religious and cultural mix of pupils, teachers and governors.

Paul Caskey OBE, Chief Executive of the Integrated Education Fund (IEF), commented on the results: “In the past five years more parents than ever before have expressed their support for Integrated Education.

"This is evidenced by 27 successful parental ballots taking place where a clear majority of parents have voted for their school to transform to Integrated status.

"The result of this poll highlights the high level of support for more Integrated Education from the people of Northern Ireland. Despite these findings, many areas remain with limited or no Integrated options available to children or parents.