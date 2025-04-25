Responsible Business Awards in NI deadline approaches

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The 20th annual Responsible Business Awards in NI will close for entries at 5pm on Friday 2 May. The Awards - run by responsible business network Business in the Community (BITCNI) - reward and recognise businesses large and small and from every sector in Northern Ireland, on inspirational and impactful corporate responsibility action.

The 13 categories cover a range of themes including diversity, wellbeing, climate, technology, partnerships, and community impact.

An individual will be recognised as the 2025 Responsible Business Ambassador and a top prize is awarded to the 2025 NI Responsible Company of the Year, currently held by building materials and timber product supplier JP Corry.

The Awards are free to enter, and winners will be announced at the Awards gala event on 4 September at ICC Belfast.

The Sponsors and Partners of the 2025 Responsible Business Awards in NI

The full list of Awards categories is as follows:

•NI Responsible Company of the Year Award sponsored by JP Corry

•Climate Action Award sponsored by Heron Energy

•Collaborative Action Award sponsored by Arthur Cox

Jennifer Cruikshank, Group HR & CR Manager, Henry Brothers; Ian Henry MBE, CR Director, Henry Brothers; Vicky Davies, Chair, BITC; and Kieran Harding, Managing Director, BITC.

•Diversity, Equity & Inclusion Award sponsored by Encirc

•Employer of Choice Award sponsored by Ulster University

•Impact in your Community Award sponsored by SPAR NI

•Nature & Biodiversity Award sponsored by SONI

•One-To-Watch Award sponsored by Danske Bank

•Responsible Business Ambassador sponsored by SSE Airtricity

•Responsible Product/Service Award sponsored by Translink

•Responsible Technology Innovation Award sponsored by Allstate NI

•Skills & Education Award sponsored by Belfast Harbour

•Wellbeing at Work Award sponsored by Larne Port

The Awards take place in partnership with key sponsor Henry Brothers and in association with Ulster Business, U105 and Consello Group.