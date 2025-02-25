RTS NI reveals student television finalists for 2025 awards

The Royal Television Society Northern Ireland (RTS NI) has announced the shortlist for this year’s Student Television Awards, supported by Northern Ireland Screen.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Celebrating 12 years of encouraging and nurturing student talent in Northern Ireland, the RTS NI Student Awards Ceremony will be hosted by Producer and Presenter Caoimhe Ní Chathail on Wednesday April 2 at 6.30pm in the Black Box, Belfast with the Joe McKinney memorial keynote speech delivered by UTV’s North West Reporter Jordan Moore.

Sarah McCaffrey, Chair of the RTS NI said: “With new filmmaking techniques and opportunities, the RTS NI believes that these Awards provide a fantastic way to celebrate and recognise the outstanding skills, ambition and creativity of those studying at Northern Ireland’s third level colleges and universities. So many of the young people who took part in these Awards over the past 12 years are now busy enjoying fulfilling careers in the vibrant creative industries sector in Northern Ireland and further afield. It has been a privilege to be part of their journey and we look forward to helping many more students find their future roles in the years to come.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bernard McCloskey, Head of Exhibition at Northern Ireland Screen said: “Northern Ireland Screen is delighted to be able to support these awards in partnership with RTS NI. The screen industry in Northern Ireland is a key economic driver and to future proof the industry we must support and encourage a talent pipeline of skilled and experienced young people. The RTS NI awards provide the perfect opportunity to reflect on and reward local emerging creative talent who will drive the industry forward.”

Madeline Whiteside, Chair of the RTS NI Student Awards is pictured with Bernard McCloskey, Head of Exhibition at Northern Ireland Screen, Sarah McCaffrey, Chair of the RTS NI and Presenter and Producer Caoimhe Ní Chathail who will host this year's Student Awards Ceremony at the Black Box, Belfast on 2 April 2025.

Madeline Whiteside, Chair of the RTS NI Students Awards said: “These awards give us the opportunity to celebrate the exceptional work being created by students in all manner of screen disciplines here in Northern Ireland. The local universities and colleges are to be congratulated for the vital role they play in ensuring our future generations graduate with the skills necessary ready to start work in the highly successful screen industry.”

Caoimhe Ní Chathail, Host of the RTS NI Student Awards 2025 says: “The local film and television sector is thriving and I am really looking forward to seeing what the creators of the future have to offer. The RTS NI plays a huge role in supporting the next generation of content creators and winning one of these awards provides students with a prestigious accolade to help them with their future careers.”

The nominees for this year’s Awards are:

Animation Category

· LIL: Cain Henderson – Ulster University, Belfast

· The Little Feastly Fable: Carlo Tripp and Harry Rees – Ulster University, Londonderry campus

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

· Shellbound: Alisa Kamari – Ulster University, Belfast

Drama Category

· Last Fare: Annabel Harkness, Sam Press, Seán McGlone, Danny Liken, Stephen Linkens, Holly Jenkinson, Brendan Robinson and Lucy Carter-Ashmore - Queen’s University Belfast

· Is Someone There?: Andrew Dornan, Louise Farmer, Hadyn Curran, Rory Kinghan, Sam Hall, Jonathan Leonard and Dana Emyei – Queen’s University Belfast

· STATIC: TJ Harvey Kelly, Nathan Toland, Boróka Hegyi, Alex Monaghan, Michael Rooney and Aoife Doherty – Ulster University

Entertainment and Comedy Drama Category

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

· Hubert: Daenel Carillo, Emma Lown and Dylan Reilly – Ulster University

· Love From: Oliver Sadlier, Tom Bewley, Rachel McAllister, Sarah McComb, Sian Alexander, Sean Conroy and Leah Watters – Queen’s University Belfast

Factual (Short Form & Long Form) Categories

· Danseur: Susie Loane, Amy Lonergan, David King, Eimear Reavey and DaiQing Yongcuo – Queen’s University Belfast

· The LEGO Man: Jonathan Elder, Conor Martin, Gareth Walsh, Ruairi McGonnell and Summer Long – Ulster University, Belfast

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

· Home Ground: Luke Jervis and Owen Lavery – Belfast Met

· The Ball’s in Their Court: Orla Dunne, Therese Farren and Joseph Hinchcliffe – Queen’s University Belfast

Craft Category

· That’s News to Me: Arwen Fegan, Matthew Wilson, Georgia McPoland, Micheala Burke and Matthew Martin – Queen’s University Belfast

· U of A: Christopher McSherry – Ulster University

· The LEGO Man: Jonathan Elder, Conor Martin, Gareth Walsh, Ruairi McGonnell and Summer Long – Ulster University, Belfast