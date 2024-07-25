Saltmarine wins at the 2024 Motor Trader Awards
The Dungannon based firm, who operate Hyundai and Mazda dealerships as well as approved servicing centres for Ford and Honda, won the award for the performance of their Used Car Centre department over the last 12 months.
The Motor Trader Independent Awards, now in their 6th year, brings together the UK’s top automotive dealers for an evening of recognition and celebration.
Dealer principal Michael Salt collected the award for Fastest Growing Used Car Dealer at a gala event at the Eastside Rooms in Birmingham earlier this month.
Speaking at the event, Michael said: “We are absolutely thrilled to have won this award. Over the last 2 years we have been steadily making improvements to our Used Car Centre department which has resulted in it becoming one of the fastest growing areas of our business”
“It’s hugely encouraging to be recognised on a national level. I’d like to congratulate our entire team who have worked tirelessly to deliver this result and of course a massive thank you to all of our customers”
This success follows the four awards picked up at the Northern Ireland Motor Industry Awards in November and strengthens the firm’s reputation for customer service.
“We could not exist without our customers”, Michael explains. “They are the most important part of our business. Our customers choose us because they receive industry leading customer service from a friendly professional team that is big enough to cope but small enough to care. I’d like to dedicate this award to them and encourage anyone who has not experienced buying a car at Saltmarine to put us to the test.”
