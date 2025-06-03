Sepsis Research FEAT urges families to "Speak Up for Sepsis" as survey reveals critical gaps in awareness in Northern Ireland

A new YouGov survey commissioned by Sepsis Research FEAT reveals that just 32 per cent of adults in Northern Ireland can confidently say they had heard of sepsis and know exactly what it is. The survey also uncovers alarming gaps in knowledge, especially among men (with just 25 per cent understanding what the deadly condition is). With such low numbers, Sepsis Research FEAT is urging families to recognise the warning signs and to look out for each other, as anyone can be affected.

The findings highlight a critical knowledge gap, that although those who had heard of the condition largely (89 per cent) understand that sepsis is extremely serious and can be life-threatening, too many - particularly males (56 per cent) - lack understanding that the condition is the body’s extreme response to any infection.

As part of this awareness campaign for Northern Ireland, Sepsis Research FEAT is encouraging everyone to “Speak Up for Sepsis”- especially within families.

Dr Andrew Conway Morris, Charity Medical Director said: “With only a third of people able to confidently recognise sepsis, and a general lack of understanding that sepsis can affect anyone, we are calling on families across Northern Ireland to speak up, look out for one another, and learn the signs. This is especially important for men, where awareness is consistently the lowest.”

Intergenerational conversations could save lives. It’s not just about knowing the symptoms yourself. It’s about knowing them well enough to act fast when someone you know, and love, shows signs. Whilst adults in Northern Ireland who have heard of sepsis generally understand that sepsis is linked to infection, 38 per cent remained unaware that any infection can lead to sepsis.

Knowledge of warning signs is inconsistent, with less well-recognised symptoms – like passing little or no urine (27 per cent aware) or very cold hands or legs (28 per cent aware) – often overlooked. Encouragingly, the best-known warning sign was a rapid deterioration in health (76 per cent aware) - a message the charity consistently emphasises.

“It’s reassuring that most people understand that sepsis can be life-threatening and that it demands urgent action. But we are concerned that key symptoms - such as not passing urine or having cold arms and legs - remain poorly recognised, and that there is not a good understanding of universal susceptibility. Anybody showing any symptom should seek urgent medical attention.” said Dr Conway Morris.

The campaign is supported by Dr Jon Silversides, Consultant and Clinical Senior Lecturer in Critical Care, Queen’s University Belfast and Belfast Health and Social Care Trust, with a research interest in sepsis.

Dr Silversides said: “Tackling sepsis effectively and raising awareness of the dangers amongst the population of Northern Ireland is a pressing public health issue. I am pleased that the charity Sepsis Research is meeting this need with its Northern Ireland sepsis awareness campaign this summer. This exercise is critical to achieving improved awareness and health outcomes by educating the public, encouraging early help-seeking, and supporting healthcare professionals in identifying and treating sepsis more rapidly.

There are unique challenges to tackling sepsis effectively and raising awareness of the dangers amongst the population of Northern Ireland. Amongst these are rural healthcare access, delays in recognising symptoms, and public misunderstanding of what sepsis is.

Sepsis Research FEAT’s Northern Ireland regional sepsis awareness campaign this June will actively seek to address those challenges by using public messaging campaigns to improve improving education across all communities.”

The charity also emphasises the role of patient champions and speaking up if sepsis is suspected. “We all need someone to champion us when we are feeling our worst. Anyone can be a patient champion and it’s their advocacy that can turn awareness into action and help to ensure prompt medical treatment. Above all, always trust your instincts.” Dr Conway Morris ended.

Danielle and Christopher Webb with son Adam

Danielle Webb from County Antrim lost her husband Christopher to sepsis just four days after their wedding in December 2022. The 38-year-old father’s condition deteriorated rapidly over just 56 hours, leaving behind Danielle and their young son. His story is a heartbreaking reminder of how suddenly sepsis can strike, and why greater awareness across Northern Ireland is urgently needed. Danielle bravely shares her experience in full to help others recognise the signs and act fast.

Signs of sepsis include: