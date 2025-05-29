Slam dunk for Bangor’s Wizards Basketball Club

Affiliated to Special Olympics Ireland, the club received a £1,500 grant from Tesco.

Wizards Basketball Club in Bangor has received a £1,500 grant from Tesco as part of the Stronger Starts scheme to secure training facilities at Bangor Grammar School. The club has been built on a foundation of mentorship and community, fostering an environment of inclusion and empowerment where athletes with disabilities can thrive.

They take great pride in being “Wizards” and turn up each week to train hard in preparation for the Special Olympics Basketball tournaments.

With 24 regular athletes ranging between 19 and 51 years old, the Club runs two men’s and one women’s teams with the support of 12 volunteers – quite a change from its foundation in 2006, with only six players and six volunteers. As the teams keep growing, the Wizards had to find a larger sports facility to accommodate members and provide a safe environment for athletes.

The Wizards Basketball Club Ladies Team

“We are delighted to have won a Tesco’s Stronger Starts grant and secure this excellent facility for next season. It is perfect for us, safe and accessible, and Facilities Manager Kevin Stone and his team are excellent and very accommodating,” said Wizards Basketball Club volunteer Carol Allen.

“As we are a self-funded Club and need to continuously think of ways to fundraise for venue hire, transport to and from basketball tournaments, sports kits and equipment for the athletes and volunteers. This grant has taken the pressure off for another season.

“Many of the athletes are original members who joined as young children when the club was founded, while others now help coach the teams and play an active part in the running of the club. Having the venue secured for another year means a lot to them,” she added.

The Stronger Starts scheme, in partnership with the Groundwork charity, aims to support many Northern Ireland community projects and good causes in the coming years, with thousands of pounds to give away.

Wizards Men’s A team presented with the silver medal at the last Special Olympics Regional Finals.

Claire De Silva, Head of Community at Tesco, said: “We’re delighted that we can help charities like the Wizards Basketball Club. Stronger Starts invites our customers to use their blue tokens to vote for local schemes they feel will benefit people of all ages, and it’s so good to see the impact that the funding makes.”

NI shoppers can support their local schools and charities by dropping the Tesco blue token they receive at checkout into the relevant voting box as they leave the store.