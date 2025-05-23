Social security coordination webinar

By Lisa Cartmill
Contributor
Published 23rd May 2025, 14:29 BST
Updated 23rd May 2025, 15:08 BST

The Centre for Cross Border Cooperation is hosting an online event on Wednesday 4 June to examine social security coordination in the context of the all-island labour market.

Dr Anne Devlin (All-Island Social Security Network) will join Annmarie O'Kane (Border People Project Manager) to discuss the social security implications of cross-border working for individuals and businesses.

There will an opportunity for social security advisors and those working in this area to discuss the challenges they face on a daily basis.

To register, visit www.crossborder.ie.

