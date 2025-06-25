SRC lecturers revealed as winners of NCFE Aspiration Awards

Out of more than 500 applications across seven award categories, Southern Regional College (SRC) lecturers Caroline Kerr and Sara Louise Gilpin have been revealed as winners of NCFE’s Aspiration Awards, ‘Educator of the Year’ and ‘Outstanding Achievement Award’.

Caroline has been revealed as the ‘Educator of the Year’ winner. The award recognises Caroline for her dedication and innovation in education and driving forward change within the childcare sector.

As a specialist lecturer at SRC and Secretariat for the Department for Economy’s Childcare and Youth Work Sector Partnership, Caroline has worked tirelessly to ensure national standards are aligned with changing needs within the childcare and youth work sector.

In her role Caroline has developed new childcare modules ensuring learners receive relevant and up to date learning experiences and has shared best practices amongst students and colleagues alike.

Sara Louise Gilpin being presented with the Outstanding Achievement Award’ by Mark Adrian from NCFE.

Caroline’s actions have ensured the College is at the forefront of excellence in childcare of youth work education. The award recognises the monumental impact Caroline has made within the College and sector.

Colleague Sara Louise Gilpin received the prestigious ‘Outstanding Achievement Award’. Having originally qualified as a Children’s Nurse working within infectious diseases, emergency medicine, general children’s wards, and specialised care for children with cerebral palsy, Sara’s career has involved being the first in many avenues.

From being one of the first research nurses for Children and Young People, Sara developed new courses in healthcare practice, the equivalent of the first year of nursing degree programmes, in partnership with the Open University at the College, and was pivotal in the introduction of the Royal College of Nursing (RCN), Nursing Cadet Scheme in Northern Ireland.

Beyond this, Sara is a Service User representative on the Newborn Hearing Screening Programme (Regional Quality Forum), and volunteer for the National Deaf Children’s Society (NDCS), where she is frequently consulted for her expertise in policy development and service improvement.

Caroline Kerr being presented with the award for Educator of the Year by Mark Adrian from NCFE.

Achievements and accolades aside, Sara and Caroline are well loved by both students and staff. Their enthusiasm and passion for learning and helping others to learn, make them undoubtedly exemplary role models to aspire towards.

Commenting on Caroline’s award, Lisa Browne, Curriculum Area Manager at Southern Regional College said: “In every aspect of her role as Early Years Specialist Lecturer and Sector Partnership Secretariate, Caroline has demonstrated an exceptional ability to drive positive change.

"Her commitment to improving standards, supporting learners, and engaging with key stakeholders has positioned her as a true leader in the field – one whose contributions will continue to shape the sector for years to come. There were many outstanding applications for this award, and each deserves recognition, being selected as finalist is an honour, but winning is such a humbling achievement.”

Echoing the sentiment Anna Martin,Curriculum Area Manager at Southern Regional College added in respect of Sara: "Sara demonstrates exceptional dedication to student support, pastoral care, and career planning—consistently going above and beyond her role. She has played a key role in promoting new pathways into nursing and healthcare careers.

NCFE Aspiration Award winners Caroline Kerr and Sara Louise Gilpin alongside Mark Adrian (NCFE) and SRC Head of Faculty for Health and Social Care, Carmel Murray and Curriculum Area Managers Lisa Browne and Anna Martin.

"Both students and colleagues have greatly benefited from her extensive knowledge, experience, and passion, as well as her tireless efforts to tackle inequalities and champion underrepresented voices."