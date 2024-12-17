Stuff a Bus: Local businesses drive Translink’s mission to deliver 30,000 meals this Christmas

Dale Farm, Hovis, Spar NI, Coca Cola HBC and Visit Belfast are amongst businesses helping to tackle hunger across Northern Ireland

Translink’s annual Stuff a Bus campaign is off to a strong start with local businesses including Dale Farm, Hovis, Spar NI, and Visit Belfast signed up to take part. Now in its eighth year, the initiative is aiming to deliver 30,000 meals to families and individuals facing hunger this Christmas.

The campaign - in partnership with FareShare, operated in Northern Ireland by Homeless Connect, and supported by media partners U105 and Belfast Live - is calling on the public and businesses of all sizes to help achieve the target of 30,000 meals donated. Organisations signed up to support also include ICC Belfast, NICCY, Northern Ireland Chamber, Belfast City Airport and Vanrath.

To date, the Stuff A Bus campaign has helped over 100,000 people, and the 2024 initiative arrives at a crucial time, with FareShare reporting that at least one in six people across Northern Ireland are facing hunger. Donations will be distributed to local charities, community groups, homelessness hostels, school breakfast clubs, and luncheon clubs for older people, providing vital support to those in need.

Chris Conway, CEO of Translink NI and Nicola McCrudden, CEO of Homeless Connect FareShare

Collection points are set up at key bus and rail stations, including Belfast Grand Central Station, Coleraine, Derry~Londonderry Northwest Transport Hub, and Newry Bus and Rail centres. Businesses are also encouraged to register as Stuff A Bus Partners, with internal donation stations provided to workplaces and offices to make contributing easier.

Commenting on the importance of the annual initiative, Chris Conway, CEO of Translink NI said: "Every donation counts and ensures that no one is forgotten this Christmas.

"With the growing need in homes across Northern Ireland, we’re calling on businesses and the public to join us in making the 2024 Stuff A Bus campaign our biggest yet.

" Last year, the generosity of Northern Ireland provided over 25,000 meals, and this year, our goal is to deliver 30,000. With the help of our partners and the wider community, we believe we can achieve this."

Belfast Grand Central Station staff, Bridgeen, Marty, Helen, Kyle, and Lisa

Nicola McCrudden, CEO Homeless Connect FareShare, said: "Our staff and volunteer teams at FareShare work year-round to distribute surplus food to those in need, but the Christmas period poses particularly challenging circumstances for many families.

"During this time, the demand for support significantly increases, making initiatives like Stuff A Bus crucial to ensuring that no one goes hungry this festive season. Thanks to our collaboration with businesses and corporate partners, it’s easier than ever for people to donate.

"FareShare will handle all logistics, and donations can be made online or through internal donation stations at participating workplaces. Please help us make a real impact on the lives of vulnerable individuals and families this Christmas."

Suzanne Wylie, Chief Executive of NI Chamber said: “NI Chamber is pleased to support Stuff a Bus again this year. As a business member organisation, we are proud of our community partnerships and are committed to making a positive impact on the world around us.

"Our members have generously supported this year’s campaign and we encourage others to help Translink reach their goal of 30,000 meals this year. Every donation, whether big or small, makes a difference to those in need.”

Food donations can be made at bus and rail stations until December 18. For a full list of drop-off locations, or to find out how your business can take part or make a monetary donation, visit stuffabusni.com.

Additional collection days will be held across Northern Ireland throughout December, and the campaign will culminate in a highlight event at Belfast Grand Central Station on Wednesday 18 December, featuring a live broadcast from U105 and the ‘stuffing of the bus.’ Online monetary donations will continue to be available right up to Christmas.