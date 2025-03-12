Surveys will go ahead for Irish street signs in three North Belfast “long streets”

Donegal Park Avenue Belfast

Belfast councillors have agreed to allow surveys on three “long streets” in north Belfast where city hall officials deemed there might be “adverse effects”.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

​At a city hall committee meeting, councillors without a vote agreed to survey occupiers of Oldpark Road, Donegall Park Avenue and Skegoneill Avenue, where applications have been received by the council for dual language street signs in Irish.

Surveys will be conducted and council officials will then give additional analysis of the results of the survey to gauge any difference of opinion in different parts of the street. This means there is the potential for some parts of a street to receive Irish signage but not others.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This is the result in Donegall Road, where dual language street signs in Irish have only been erected in that section within the Gaeltacht Quarter boundary between the Falls Road and the Broadway roundabout. The application for the rest of the road was closed.

A report by officers, brought before the March meeting of the people and communities committee, states: “The applications for dual language street signs (with the second language in Irish) for Oldpark Road, Donegall Park Avenue and Skegoneill Avenue were assessed for equality of opportunity and good relations issues through the initial assessment process.

“This process identified that the potential for adverse impact existed and recommended further screening prior to referral to the committee for authority to proceed to survey. It also determined that the three streets met the definition of ‘long street’ contained in clause three of the policy, in that opinion on whether to have a second language street sign may differ between readily identifiable, substantial lengths of the street.

“The draft screenings have identified that the carrying out of a survey in itself in these areas has the potential to give rise to community tension, as could the erection of the street signs and therefore has the potential to give rise to adverse impact on the grounds of good relations. It is acknowledged; however, the process could alternatively assist in promoting cultural and linguistic diversity.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Councillor Fred Cobain said at the meeting: “This is typical north Belfast, there are clearly defined lines on these streets. The top of Skegoneill Avenue would be classed as nationalist, the lower end would be classed as completely unionist.

“The same for Donegall Park Avenue. The top of the Oldpark Road would be defined as unionist, the bottom unionist, the middle nationalist. So to say this won’t have an impact on community relations, is just beyond me.

“There is just no possibility that people at the lower end of Skegoneill Avenue voting to have dual language street signs, and no possibility of the people in Donegall Park Avenue lower end voting for this. It is just not going to happen.

“It is going to affect community relations in those areas, where we are finding it difficult enough to contain at the moment.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A council officer replied: “The proposal is not to have the 15% apply to the whole street. It is not a case that we will undertake the survey, and if 15% show support that we would come forward with a recommendation for the entire street.

“What we are suggesting is that we would present the survey findings in a bit more finer grain, to identify exactly those areas you are talking about, that would not support that. And then it would be a matter for the committee to consider whether they would want to implement the dual language street sign, and what location.”

Also this month at the same committee, a proposal to exempt 10 streets across Belfast from ever having Irish dual language street signs was rejected. The 10 streets were: Ormeau Road, Delhi Street, Whitewell Road, Victoria Road, Upper Dunmurry Lane, Burmah Street, Upper Newtownards Road, Sunningdale Gardens, Belmont Avenue and Donegall Road.

An option to effectively ban street signs with Irish in these streets was voted down, with five votes in favour from the DUP and 15 votes from Sinn Fein, the SDLP and Alliance against the idea.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The people and communities committee also voted to erect Irish dual language signs on four streets in the city where the number of residents opposing the Irish signs outnumbered those who supported them in each street.

Wynchurch Avenue in east Belfast, Sunningdale Park North and Ben Madigan Park South in north Belfast, and Wellington Park Terrace in south Belfast were all previously deferred as applications for Irish dual language, after they all met the threshold for signage erection, but at the same time had greater numbers opposing the new signage than were in favour.

On a poll in the chamber 11 voted in favour of this, from Sinn Fein and the SDLP, while nine voted against, from the DUP and Alliance.

In 2022 councillors agreed a new policy on dual language street signs. Sinn Fein, Alliance, the SDLP, the Green Party, and the People Before Profit Party all support the new street sign policy, while the three unionist parties, the DUP, UUP and PUP, are against it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The new policy means at least one resident of any Belfast street, or a councillor, is all that is required to trigger a consultation on a second nameplate, with 15% in favour being sufficient to erect the sign. Non-responses will no longer be counted as ‘against’ votes, and there will be an equality assessment for each application.