Swann presents Farm Tax Petition

Robin Swann MP has submitted a petition in Parliament urging the Government take immediate action to stop the removal of the Agricultural Property Relief and Business Property Relief on inheritance tax on farms.

While presenting the petition, Mr Swann said: “The removal of agricultural property relief and business property relief on inheritance tax on farms will have a devastating impact on family farms across this country.

"In Northern Ireland, the family structures of our farms, their size compared with elsewhere in the United Kingdom, the significant price of land and the disparity between the statistics from the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs and the Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs of Northern Ireland on the number of Northern Ireland farms that will be impacted by this change are why the Ulster Farmers’ Union petition opposing the removal gathered more than 15,000 signatures.”

The South Antrim MP made a further call on the Government: “I urge the Government to take note of this petition and ask the Chancellor to meet the farming unions.”

The petition is now with the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs for their consideration and response.The petition calls on the government to:

“…uphold the Agricultural Property Relief and Business Property Relief on inheritance tax on farms; notes the petition by the Ulster Farmers’ Union on this topic with over 15,000 signatures; and further notes the disparity between the DEFRA and DAERA statistics on the number of Northern Ireland farms impacted by this change.