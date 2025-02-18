Sysco and Classic Drinks’ support RACA Event in Belfast

Sysco, Ireland’s leading foodservice specialist, along with its Classic Drinks, sponsored the food and drinks at the Royal Academy of Culinary Arts (RACA) event which took place at the Belfast Met’s Titanic Quarter Campus recently.

As part of the event hospitality students from Belfast Met had the opportunity to work alongside renowned chefs Connor Johnston, Head Chef at Deanes Meat Locker, Great British Menu contestant, Chris McClurg and Head Chef of the Royal Household Mark Flanagan LVO.

Speaking at the event, Sysco’s Jeff Ewart commented: “We are delighted to support the RACA event which aims to encourage more students to get into and advance their career in the hospitality sector. It was great to see the students working with top chefs to provide a delicious meal from the products we supplied.”

