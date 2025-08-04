Tennyson welcomes common sense solution for St Patrick’s College bus service
Pupils in years 9-12 will also be able to use the direct bus services to St. Patrick’s College. Meanwhile, pupils in Years 13 and 14 who qualify for a bus pass will be required to utilise existing Translink services in the area, whose routes will be changed to facilitate a stop directly to St Patrick’s College itself.
The Upper Bann MLA said: “I welcome news that the Education Authority has confirmed all Year 8 pupils travelling from the Gilford and Laurencetown areas into St Patrick’s College, Banbridge will be able to avail of the direct Agnews bus services to the school, and that the Translink route will be updated to include a stop at the school.
“This is a common sense decision for the youngest pupils starting secondary school and will come as a relief to their parents who had expressed concerns about the EA’s previous plan for Year 8 students to take a Translink service to Banbridge Bus Station, a long walk from school.
“I want to thank parents for their efforts in securing this change, and also extend my gratitude to the Education Authority and Translink for working with the school and political representatives to get these changes put in place. I wish all those new Year 8 pupils all the very best as they make their move into secondary school.”