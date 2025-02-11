Tesco NI customers raise over £40K for NI Hospice

Tesco customers across Northern Ireland have shown their incredible generosity by raising over £40,000 for the Northern Ireland Hospice.

The record-breaking total of £40,373.97 was achieved during a single weekend of bucket collections last November. Community spirit was at the heart of the effort, with Tesco’s Community Champions, corporate and community groups, and NI Hospice volunteers joining forces across 31 stores.

The funds will help NI Hospice continue its vital work, supporting 4,000 infants, children, and adults each year with specialist respite, symptom management, and end-of-life palliative care.

Horizon House, the charity’s dedicated children’s in-patient unit in Newtownabbey, is the only facility of its kind in Northern Ireland. It provides care for children with life-limiting conditions and support for families during the most challenging times.

(L-R) NI Hospice Volunteer Maureen Purdy, NI Hospice Community Outreach Coordinator Pamela McNeill and Tesco Newtownabbey Superstore Community Champion Lisa Morris.

Less than two miles from Horizon House, the Tesco Newtownabbey Superstore collected over £3K for the charity, led by Community Champion Lisa Morris. Reflecting on the success, Lisa said, “NI Hospice is not only in our neighbourhood but also close to our hearts. It’s amazing to see our community come together to make such a meaningful difference.”

Conal Duffy, Chief Income Officer, Northern Ireland Hospice, commented: “We are incredibly grateful to Tesco and their customers. This amazing achievement demonstrates the wonderful public support that the Hospice so relies upon. This generous donation will make a real and tangible difference, helping Northern Ireland Hospice continue to provide vital palliative care to children and adults across our community.

“A huge thank you to Tesco for your support and dedication. It’s thanks to partnerships like this that we can be there for families when they need us most.”

Ian Logan, Tesco NI’s Retail Director, added: “We are incredibly proud of our customers and colleagues for coming together in support of such a worthy cause. The Northern Ireland Hospice provides essential care and comfort to families across our communities, and it’s truly heartwarming to see this level of generosity. We sincerely thank everyone who contributed.”