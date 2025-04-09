Tesco NI customers raise £57,000 for Marie Curie in one weekend

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Tesco customers across Northern Ireland have pulled together in true community spirit, raising an impressive £57,000 for Marie Curie in just one weekend!

The funds were collected by dedicated Marie Curie volunteers at Tesco stores as part of Marie Curie’s Great Daffodil Appeal—an annual campaign that marks the start of spring with a heartwarming show of generosity.

Supporting the campaign were Tesco Community Champions Sarah-Lee Green from the Lisnagelvin Superstore and Fionnuala O’Reilly from the Strand Road Superstore, both in Derry/Londonderry.

The dynamic duo, alongside Marie Curie’s incredible volunteers, brought the spirit of the appeal to life, inspiring customers to dig deep and donate.

(L-R) Tesco Community Champions Fionnuala O’Reilly and Sarah-Lee Green and Conor O'Kane, Senior Partnership Manager NI at Marie Curie.

“We were thrilled to have the Marie Curie volunteers back for another year of the Great Daffodil Appeal,” said Sarah-Lee. “It’s a wonderful way to welcome spring and support an important cause. We’re so proud of the strong connection we’ve built with Marie Curie over the years.”

Fionnuala added, “The work Marie Curie nurses do during life’s toughest moments is truly remarkable, and it’s clear our customers and colleagues feel the same—every year, donations just keep growing!”

Conor O'Kane, Senior Partnership Manager NI at Marie Curie, expressed his gratitude: “Marie Curie is so grateful for Tesco NI’s continued support of our Great Daffodil Appeal. We’d like to thank the Tesco NI staff for their warm welcome and amazing support throughout the collection weekend. And a huge thank you to Tesco customers for their incredible generosity—your kindness ensures people across Northern Ireland receive vital end-of-life support, no matter the illness. Thank you!”

