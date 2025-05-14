The Long Table Project feeds Belfast’s body and soul – with a little help from Tesco

Every Friday evening in the heart of Belfast City Centre, a warm welcome – and a delicious meal – awaits anyone in need of food or friendly conversation. The Long Table is hosted weekly at Redeemer Central church, which welcomes all parts of the community. The evening brings together people from all walks of life for a free, nutritious dinner made entirely from surplus food provided by Tesco. The initiative is part of the Community Food Connection programme, a partnership between Tesco and food redistribution charity FareShare.

From 6 to 7pm, guests gather around the table to enjoy the dinner cooked by volunteers. And they don’t even have to go into the kitchen to send compliments to the chefs: everyone sits down for the meal together to talk about their day and have a bit of craic, as in any family dinner.

Preparations begin the night before, when volunteers such as Stephanie Wilson visit the local Tesco store to collect ingredients for the dinner from surplus food, including fruit and vegetables (their spinach lasagna is a big hit!), protein and bakery goodies that often inspire the evening’s dessert.

“There's always room for one more at The Long Table,” Stephanie commented. “The community at Redeemer Central is deeply committed to following the way of Jesus through acts of service and love, supporting those who are most vulnerable and at the margins of society. The food is important – many of our guests would otherwise go hungry – but it’s the sense of belonging that makes it special. One regular told us, ‘Every day, people look at me like I’m dirt on their shoe – but here, it’s all love.’ That’s exactly what we aim for.

Stephanie Wilson and other volunteers in action at the Redeemer Central church kitchen, serving the much-awaited Friday night dinner.

“Also, thanks to the CFC scheme, perfectly good food that might otherwise end up in landfill gets a second life,” Stephanie added, “So it gives us an opportunity to avoid food waste and help the environment.”

The Community Food Connection scheme ensures that surplus food from Tesco is given to charities and community groups, whose volunteer members then distribute it to the public. Across the UK it redistributes 2 million meals each month.

Claire De Silva, Tesco Head of Community, said: “Working with community groups such as the Redeemer Central church to help them get the food they need is such an important service for us to be able to provide. The dedication they have to their community is amazing, and we are pleased to do what we can to support.

“We firmly believe no good food should go to waste, which is why we began our Community Food Connection scheme. It enables us to ensure our surplus food is put to good use in communities.”

An impromptu dinner invitation on the streets of Belfast.

FareShare is the UK’s leading food redistribution charity, getting surplus food to charities and organisations providing vital services for people in their community.

Katie Sadler, Head of FareShare Go, said: "The food that Tesco redistributes through FareShare is a lifeline for thousands of charities nationwide, enabling them to feed countless individuals within their communities. This consistent food supply empowers charities to not only provide essential meals but also to sustain vital support services for local people."