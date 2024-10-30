The Spin, a music-themed Irish comedy featuring a star-studded cast, will premiere at The Belfast Film Festival.

The Spin stars Tara Lynne O'Neil (Derry Girls), Owen Colgan (Hardy Bucks), Brenock O'Connor (Game of Thrones), Leah O'Rourke (Derry Girls), Amy McElhatton (Kathleen is Here) and Joe Savino (Bally Kiss Angel).

The film also stars Kimberly Wyatt from the Grammy nominated girl group The Pussycat Dolls and features the acting debut of TV presenter, model & social media star Maura Higgins, who shot to fame on the hit TV show Love Island UK (ITV), and has since gone on to work on the hosting team on the US version of the show (NBCu/Peacock).

The Spin is directed by award-winning director and screenwriter Michael Head (Bermondsey Tales: Fall of the Roman Empire, The Last Heist) and is produced (post-production) by Jake Jacovides with Executive Producer Ismail Ismail. The film was shot by award-winning Director of Photography, Sebastian Cort, (Blur: To The End) and the Editor is Aideen Johnston (nominee for the Chris Crookall Award for Breakthrough Editor at the BFE Cut Above Awards, 2023).

The film also includes an eclectic line-up of musical guest stars, including Barry Devlin (Horslips), the legendary Steve Wickham (The Waterboys), and Drew McConnell (Babyshambles, Liam Gallagher Band).

New Irish film: The Spin

Screenwriter for The Spin is Colin Broderick, (Emerald City, A Bend in the River), and is based on a semi-autobiographical original story by Omagh songwriter & musician Mark McCausland (The Lost Brothers, McKowski), who has also composed the original score.

The Spin is a story of friendship and self-discovery unfolding against the beautiful Irish countryside, accompanied by an evocative original musical score. The film focuses on Elvis (Owen Colgan) and Dermot (Brenock O’Connor), who own a small record shop in the village of Omagh. Threatened with eviction by their scheming landlord Sadie (Tara Lynne O’Neil), they head out on a last-resort road trip adventure to Cork to retrieve a priceless record that could answer their prayers and save their shop…if only it will go to plan.

The Spin was filmed on location in Omagh, Gortin, Greencastle, and Pigeon Top in County Tyrone, Northern Ireland and Bundoran in County Donegal, Ireland. The main cast is supported by Irish actors and local Omagh-based extras. The film has already drawn comparisons to the work of award-winning Irish film director John Carney.