Thousands from Northern Ireland set sail for Scottish universities

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

With almost 4,000 people from Northern Ireland studying at Scottish universities, it is the time of the year when students are planning to pack up their possessions and cross the Irish Sea ahead of the new term.

From packing personal belongings to furniture and everything else needed to set up home for the term ahead it can be a logistical nightmare for students.

However, with no luggage restrictions onboard, ferry travel is often the preferred choice for academic travellers. They can simply pack up a car or van and drive onboard, removing moving fees from the equation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

With average student living expenses in Scotland costing £1,036 per month and around £1,000 in the north of England, Swedish owned ferry company, Stena Line has launched one of its most generous offers.

Stena Superfast

Students can travel for free on Belfast-Cairnryan and Belfast-Liverpool routes between August 30 and January 10, 2025. All you have to do is pay for the car and driver (adult) and any student in the car can travel without charge. Bookings must be made before September 30.

This year Stena Line is preparing to transport in total 37,000 students across the Irish Sea.

Stena Line Travel Commercial Manager Irish Sea, Orla Noonan said the company prides itself on making it plain sailing for students to transport their luggage as they return or enrol for the first time at university.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She said: “September can be a busy period for us as thousands of students set off for universities across Scotland and the north of England via our Belfast to Cairnryan route and Belfast to Liverpool routes.

“With cost-effective travel and flexible bookings, ferries are ideal for students transporting lots of luggage across the Irish Sea. Travelling with Stena Line means you pack up your belongings and drive onboard without the burden of luggage allowances or booking a removal company.

“At Stena Line we pride ourselves on being able to support students as they make this major life transition and helping families stay in contact throughout the year either through day trips or longer breaks during term holidays.