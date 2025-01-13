Up to 400 tractors planned for farmers' Lisburn and Banbridge protest as part of UK-wide day of action over inheritance tax changes

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Up to 400 tractors are set to protest around Lisburn and Banbridge in ongoing disputes over changes to inheritance tax for farmers.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

On January 25, a parade of tractors is to demonstrate from the Eikon Exhibition Centre, home of the Balmoral Show, to Banbridge’s Boulevard shopping centre.

The protest kicks off at 12.30pm and is set to last for around 90 minutes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The tractor run is part of a UK-wide day of protest against looming inheritance tax changes that, say farming representatives, threaten to “destroy the agri-food industry”.

Farmers are due to stage a tractor parade in protest at planned inheritance tax changes. Photo: James Hardisty

Farmers hope the day will show the level of opposition to measures set out by Chancellor Rachel Reeves in her October budget.

From April 2026, farmers who inherit land and assets worth over £1m will have to pay 20% tax on their value.

Agricultural land has previously been exempt from inheritance taxes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The change sparked a huge outcry, with farming representatives arguing the tax move will threaten family farms and, in turn, undermine UK food production.

UFU president William Irvine.

The day of action will see similar protests in England, Scotland and Wales, in addition to the 400-strong tractor run in Northern Ireland.

Farmers hope the UK government will call off the tax change once they see the level of opposition to the move.

President of the Ulster Farmers’ Union (UFU), WiIliam Irvine, has urged members of the agricultural community to join the January rally.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Almost half of NI family farms could be affected,” he said when the protest was announced shortly before Christmas. “We must make it crystal clear to the Labour government that we are not backing down on this issue.

A herd of cattle owned by a livestock farmer. Picture: Bruce Rollinson

“The government needs to take a long hard look at what they are on the brink of doing and fully grasp the consequences – not only to UK farming, but to UK society.

"Having access to high-quality nutritious food is critical to our wellbeing, yet the Labour government continues to play with fire. The family farm tax as it stands will destroy our agri-food industry, everything we have built up over decades.”