UUP urges bird flu vigilance in East Londonderry

Mr Robert Carmichael, the East Londonderry Ulster Unionist Party Association Chairman, has called on the entire constituency to fully support the farming community in preventing bird flu from striking the region.

The UUP statement comes after it was confirmed that a suspected outbreak of bird flu had been discovered, but contained in Tyrone.

Mr Carmichael added: “While it is known the deadly strain of bird flu can potentially be fatal if passed on to humans, we would urge constituents to support the plans and advice being given by the Stormont Agriculture Department and the Ulster Farmers' Union (UFU).

“We in the UUP would appeal to the entire East Londonderry community to give their full backing to our constituency’s agricultural sector to be vigilant against the spread of bird flu. Equally, in supporting the bio-security measures being implemented by both Agriculture Department and the UFU, the community must remain on full alert against the bird flu virus spreading across the locality.

East Londonderry UUP Association Chairman Robert Carmichael.

“We would also note that health experts have also stressed the virus does not pass easily from bird to human, and the risk to the general population from the suspected outbreak is very, very, low,” said Mr Carmichael.

Specifically, Mr Carmichael added: “Current poultry exports are worth millions of pounds to the UK economy, and the future now depends on how quickly the suspected outbreak can be prevented from spreading.

“We have every confidence in the relevant bodies, but until we know how this disease arrived, this is a very apprehensive time for all poultry farmers and especially those from East Londonderry. So we would ask consumers to retain their support and confidence in local produce.”

Mr Carmichael emphasised: “Likewise, we would also call on the health department to stockpile more drugs so the entire Province, and not just East Londonderry, is prepared to combat any potential bird flu pandemic.