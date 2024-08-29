UUP's Carmichael urges better road safety measures at schools

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Mr Robert Carmichael, the East Londonderry UUP Association Chairman, has said Stormont needs its Executive Ministers working more closely together to ensure there are improved road safety measures at schools across the constituency.

In a statement to mark the start of the new school year, he said: “While I also appeal to all drivers to apply extra care and attention throughout the school year, I will still be campaigning for additional road safety measures at our schools.

“Extra vigilance and caution is needed to avoid endangering the lives of young school pupils, especially during school run times, both in the mornings and evenings.

“It is important for everyone to adhere to the speed limit restrictions and warning signs in the vicinity of schools.