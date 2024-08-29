UUP's Carmichael urges better road safety measures at schools
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
In a statement to mark the start of the new school year, he said: “While I also appeal to all drivers to apply extra care and attention throughout the school year, I will still be campaigning for additional road safety measures at our schools.
“Extra vigilance and caution is needed to avoid endangering the lives of young school pupils, especially during school run times, both in the mornings and evenings.
“It is important for everyone to adhere to the speed limit restrictions and warning signs in the vicinity of schools.
“I also appeal to parents of children walking to school to remind them of the dangers of traffic and crossing the road,” said Mr Carmichael.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.