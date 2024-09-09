Visit Armagh targets £35M economic boost and record visitor numbers

Visit Armagh is aiming to generate £35 million in economic impact across its tourism sector by the end of 2024, following the success of its annual Food and Cider Weekend.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The festival which is a key event in the region’s calendar – and draws visitors from Northern Ireland, the Republic of Ireland, and beyond - took place from Thursday 5 September to Sunday 8 and welcomed thousands of attendees, making it the largest and most successful edition to date.

According to Tourism NI’s 2024 Consumer Sentiment Research, food and drink experiences rank as the number one attraction for visitors during short stays in Northern Ireland.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The highly anticipated Food and Cider Weekend is a vibrant celebration of the region's world-famous produce, including the iconic Armagh Bramley Apple. Many of this year’s events sold out, showcasing the growing demand for authentic culinary experiences that highlight the best of what Northern Ireland has to offer.

(L-R) Rory and Fiona Chapman, On The Hoof

Lord Mayor, Councillor Sarah Duffy said: “We were delighted to welcome thousands of attendees to the Armagh Food and Cider Weekend, a testament to our region's growing appeal as a prime destination for food lovers. Events like these not only showcase our outstanding produce, quality ingredients, and world-class cider, but act as a significant driver for economic benefits throughout our region. We take real pride in knowing that the impact of the festival extends beyond the weekend, supporting participating businesses, food and drink suppliers, and local tourism long after the last event has ended.”

Highlights of this year’s programme featured Crannagael House which hosted four exclusive events across the weekend. This historic venue provided a unique opportunity for guests to savour culinary creations at the birthplace of Armagh’s apple story. Among the events was the five-course Bramley Banquet, curated by Gareth Reid of 4 Vicars. Set in the charming home of Jane and John Nicholson, - whose ancestors planted the first Bramley seedling in County Armagh - the banquet featured locally sourced ingredients, including produce grown on the estate, and bespoke wine pairings for each course.

Another highlight of the weekend was the Cooking with Fire Class, a one-day course hosted by Fiona Chapman of On The Hoof. The class offered participants the chance to learn how to cook with fire using various techniques and equipment, such as smokers, wood-fired pizza ovens, open fire pits, asado grills, or plancha.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Fiona Chapman, who has participated in the festival for the past X years, said “Armagh’s food and drink scene is truly a hidden gem and the annual Food and Cider Weekend truly captures and celebrates the best of what this ‘Food Heartland’ has to offer. This event not only highlights our delicious produce but also embodies the rich history and culture of Armagh, giving visitors an authentic taste of our heritage.

Crowds enjoying the festival at Shambles Yard, Armagh

“The support from Visit Armagh in organising and promoting events like these is crucial. Their efforts in bringing in visitors from across the region and beyond drives significant footfall, which in turn benefits local businesses. The ongoing support ensures that our festivals not only thrive but also contribute meaningfully to the local economy year-round.”

Backed by award-winning Food Heartland local chefs, producers, and food experts, Armagh’s Food and Cider Weekend has firmly established itself as a cornerstone event in Northern Ireland’s food and harvest calendar, offering a unique blend of history, culture, and outstanding cuisine.