Vogue Williams will once again host this year's Royal Television Society (RTS) NI Awards, sponsored by Ka-Boom in the Titanic Belfast on Thursday, November 14.

Born in Ireland, Vogue is well known to audiences in Northern Ireland as a presenter, podcaster, DJ and leading fitness expert. Her broadcast work has ranged from presenting documentaries and hosting studio shows to appearing in her own reality show and she is often seen presenting the fashion segments on ITV’s Lorraine.

More recently Vogue has launched her new podcast, Never Live It Down, adding to her two hit podcasts My Therapist Ghosted Me and Spencer and Vogue, which are among Global’s most successful podcasts. She is currently broadcasting nationwide every morning on Virgin Radio.

Vogue said: “I’m really looking forward to being back in Belfast next month to host the RTS NI Awards once again. I had the best time when I did the honours for the RTS back in 2019. This year there are 18 top awards to be announced celebrating the amazing people making programmes in Northern Ireland which are enjoyed worldwide.”

Georgia Parkinson, Chair of RTS NI Awards Committee said: “We are over the moon that Vogue has agreed to come back to Belfast and host our Awards for us once again, this time in the Titanic Belfast.

"Vogue is hugely talented and a superb awards host, so we’re all looking forward to joining her to shine a spotlight on Northern Ireland’s incredible talent and content on Thursday 14 November.”

The RTS NI has partnered with BBC Northern Ireland, Northern Ireland Screen and Channel 4 along with headline sponsor Ka-Boom for these prestigious awards.

A total of 18 awards will be announced on Thursday, November 14 at the Titanic Belfast including NEW for 2024 awards for Actors Male and Female, Writers, Hidden Hero and Breakthrough amongst others.