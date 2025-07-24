Voices of Hope: Samaritans participate in Belfast Pride parade

Samaritans Festival Volunteers will proudly participate in this year's Belfast Pride Parade, standing in solidarity with the LGBTQIA+ community under the banner of this year's theme: “No Going Back.” Their presence highlights a commitment to inclusivity and a message that Samaritans is here to listen, without judgment, to anyone in need of support.

If you’d like to chat or simply want say hello, you can find the Samaritans Festival Branch in the Cathedral Quarter on Friday 25th and Saturday 26th July evening. On Saturday morning and afternoon, they’ll be positioned near Customs House Square at the end of the parade route.

As Belfast Pride continues to be a significant event in the city's calendar, celebrating diversity and advocating for equality, Samaritans aims to ensure that festivalgoers are aware that support is always available - whether they're facing challenges or simply need someone to talk to.

Marcella Taylor, Regional Director for Samaritans in Northern Ireland, emphasised the organisation's dedication to mental health support and inclusivity: “Belfast Pride is a vibrant celebration of identity and resilience. At Samaritans, we believe in the importance of being heard and understood. Our volunteers are here to listen, regardless of who you are or what you're experiencing. You are not alone!”

Samaritans volunteers with the Samaritans van at last years parade.

The theme “No Going Back” serves as a poignant reminder of the progress made in LGBTQIA+ rights and the necessity of safeguarding these advancements. Samaritans' involvement highlights the importance of accessible mental health support that acknowledges and respects individual experiences.

Sharon Devereux, Interim Director for Samaritans Festival Branch, reflected on the unique role Festival Volunteers play at events like Pride: “Participating in Belfast Pride is an honour. While it’s a joyful celebration for many, it can also bring up complex or painful emotions, especially for those who may feel isolated or are still struggling to be accepted for who they are. That’s why we’re here: to let people know they’re not alone, and that there’s always someone ready to listen without judgment.

“Being a Samaritan means showing up with compassion and empathy, even in the busiest, noisiest spaces. Sometimes, just having a conversation, or even being quietly present, can make a huge difference. We’re here to provide a listening ear for anyone who needs support, reassurance, or simply the chance to feel heard. It’s about creating a moment of calm and connection, wherever and whenever someone needs it.”

Samaritans Festival Volunteers have a history of supporting attendees at large-scale events across the UK and Ireland, offering a friendly face and emotional first aid. Their participation in Belfast Pride aligns with the festival's ethos of creating inclusive and supportive spaces. They will be joined by volunteers from the Belfast Branch who will be there to remind people across Northern Ireland that Samaritans are there whenever they need us.

Samaritans volunteers at Belfast pride 2024

Fiona McClelland, Director, Samaritans Belfast Branch said: "Belfast volunteers are proud to be joining our Festival Branch at Belfast Pride to show our support for the LGBTQ+ community. It's a powerful opportunity to stand together in solidarity and to remind everyone that we're here to listen, no matter what."