Walk this way - and vote for your favourite Fermanagh & Omagh Walk

From An Creagán Trails to Lough Navar, how many Fermanagh and Omagh walks have you completed?

A steep climb, a gentle hill stroll, a lakeland walk or a woodland trek - what is your favourite walk in the Fermanagh and Omagh area?

As part of a new drive to get people outdoors and active, Fermanagh and Omagh District Council has launched a poll to find out the area’s favourite walk from its Fermanagh & Omagh Walking Guide; with 46 trails across the Council area there are plenty to choose from.

To support the poll, the council has relaunched the Fermanagh & Omagh Walking Guide, which details the 46 walks, with information on locations, terrain, distance and difficulty rating.

The walks range from the challenging Cuilcagh Hiker’s Trail to the relaxing Killyfole Lough, or the panoramic views from Vinegar Hill Loop to the wildlife trails at An Creagán Trails.

Launching the poll, Chair of Fermanagh and Omagh District Council, Councillor John McClaughry said: “From Omagh and the Sperrins to the Fermanagh Lakelands, Fermanagh and Omagh has some of the most spectacular scenery anywhere on these islands, and we can proudly boast almost 50 wonderful walks including many family friendly routes.

“The Council is committed to improving the lives and wellbeing of our communities and now we want to know which of the many trails is your favourite walk. We’ve launched an online poll, which you can visit on our website, and we hope that everyone who loves these walks has their say on which is the best.

"The Fermanagh and Omagh Walking Guide details each of the walks across the Council area, which may have some secret gems that you may not have visited yet.

“The great thing about these walks is that you can access them all year round, in fact some are even more spectacular in the autumn and winter. Our unique climate doesn’t stop us getting on a big coat and walking boots, and heading out for a walk.”

The Fermanagh and Omagh’s Favourite Walk Poll is open now and will close on December 13.

You can check out the Fermanagh & Omagh Walks’s guide and vote for your favourite walk by visiting the Fermanagh and Omagh District Council website at www.fermanaghomagh.com

Fermanagh and Omagh District Council is an official member of Leave No Trace Ireland and is committed to promoting the Leave No Trace Seven Principles to ensure the district is a great place to live, work and visit.