The family business, operated by Ian and Chris Lough for almost 23 years, was last September notified by the council that their lease had been terminated due to the anticipated £6.2million redevelopment of Carnfunnock Country Park

The Carnfunnock Family Fun Zone in Larne is to reopen next month after a surprising twist regarding its lease with Mid and East Antrim Borough Council.

The family business, operated by father-and-son duo Ian and Chris Lough for almost 23 years, was last September notified by the council that their lease had been terminated due to the anticipated £6.2million redevelopment of Carnfunnock Country Park.

The redevelopment, originally set to begin in January, was expected to last 18 months and was said to pose health and safety risks to both visitors and staff at the fun zone. Plans for the overhaul include a new visitor centre, play park, BMX pump track, bike jump trail, maze viewing platform, dog park, and enhanced infrastructure throughout the park.

The council's decision to close the fun zone led to an outpouring of support from the local community, with nearly 6,000 people signing a petition to prevent the closure.

However, despite the lease termination, Ian and Chris have now been granted permission to temporarily reopen the fun zone due to delays in the construction schedule.

The family took to social media to announce the good news, expressing their gratitude for the overwhelming support they have received from the local community.

The mini-train line has been a huge hit with generations of children at Carnfunnock Family Fun Zone

Addressing their ‘loyal customers’, the family post: “We are pleased to announce that we will be reopening at Carnfunnock next month.

“With still no construction work having been started by the council, we have been given permission to open until these works begin. The plan is to open on the 6th April, 12th to 27th April (Easter holidays) and 3rd to 5th May (May Day Bank holiday), weather permitting.

“We are glad to be able to reopen our beloved family business to the public again, and cannot thank our faithful customers enough for all the support and messages we received during such upsetting times as a local business over the past six months."

Announced yesterday, the news has been met with enthusiasm from the local community, with nearly 250 comments on social media from families expressing their excitement and appreciation for the fun zone's reopening.

After the council’s planned redevelopment work is completed in 2026, the Lough family intends to reopen the fun zone again, subject to the completion of the park's improvements.