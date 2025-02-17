Weight of our waste: Equivalent of 22,500 buses collected from households

Most recent data from the Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs (DAERA) shows that 271,501 tonnes of waste was collected by Northern Ireland’s councils during the three-month period from April to June 2024, up on the 267,107 tonnes collected during the same period in 2023.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

To put the problem into perspective, this volume of waste weighs about the same as 22,500 double decker buses.

To tackle the challenge at hand, Keep Northern Ireland Beautiful has unveiled an education and awareness campaign - A Better Way. Funded by DAERA through the Carrier Bag Levy, the campaign encourages us to explore the ways we can by reduce, reuse or repair items to significantly decrease the amount of waste we create.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Minister Muir said , “The prevention of waste is the most favourable option and as such is at the top of the Waste Hierarchy. Waste prevention saves money through more efficient use of materials, reduces greenhouse gas emissions that contribute to global climate change, and supports the principles of a circular economy. I am keen to see our resources moved as far up the waste hierarchy as possible and welcome the impact that this campaign will have on changing waste prevention behaviours across Northern Ireland.”

Aoife McCrory, Waste & Pollution Solutions Coordinator and Eric Randall, Chief Executive, Keep Northern Ireland Beautiful

86.8 per cent of the waste collected by Councils between April and June 2024 was generated by households, with 15.4 per cent of this having to be directed to landfill. Whilst this figure is lower than the 19.8 per cent of waste sent to landfill between April to June 2023, the data reveals that Northern Ireland has an ongoing challenge with the sheer volume of what ends up in our bins, and the strain that managing this waste puts on our environment.

Eric Randall, Chief Executive of Keep Northern Ireland Beautiful said, “Our A Better Way campaign highlights that we have the chance to make small and simple changes in our daily lives to reduce what goes in the bin, and what is directed to landfill. At present, the amount we are throwing away is indicative of a very wasteful culture. We need to challenge our perceptions of what waste is. Let’s explore the ways in which we can reduce, reuse and repair to turn the tide on waste in 2025.”

As part of the campaign, an official A Better Way mark has been developed, which retailers and wider organisations such as vintage clothing shops, alteration specialists, appliance repairs and others committed to doing better, can display. Repair Café Belfast have already signed up to don the mark, demonstrating that many see the value in A Better Way.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Aoife McCrory, Waste & Pollution Solutions Coordinator at Keep Northern Ireland Beautiful, highlighted some of the solutions that A Better Way initiates. She said, “It is better for the environment and our pockets to cherish what we already have. Why not invest in reusable coffee cups and water bottles, designed for long-term use, to reduce the need to buy disposable items? Similarly, rather than throwing food jars away, use them as storage containers. Borrow or rent from friends and neighbours to reduce the need to buy new. Use refill stations to cut down on packaging, opt to go paperless when it comes to banking, repair tears on clothing. The better ways exist – but we need to show greater commitment.”