WWT Castle Espie partners with Aardman to launch Lloyd of the Flies Wetland Bug Hunt

WWT Castle Espie is partnering with British animation studio, Aardman, and the Royal Entomological Society, to bring families an epic minibeast wetlands adventure unlike any they’ve seen before.

The Lloyd of the Flies Wetland Bug Hunt (5 April - 1 June) offers families an opportunity to dive into the wonderful world of insects alongside well-known comedy character, housefly Lloyd, who features in Aardman’s children’s comedy series, Lloyd of the Flies.

Lloyd will be joined by new friend and enthusiastic wetlands ‘tour guide’ Dart, a colourful emperor dragonfly character created exclusively for WWT visitors.

Dart, who loves to share facts, will help families explore the wetlands alongside Lloyd, as the pair search for Lloyd’s family and friends, including Lloyd’s little sister PB and his best friend Abacus the woodlouse, before checking in to stay at the Bug Hotel.

There are over 24,000 insect species in UK and a total of 2 dragonfly species have been recorded at WWT Castle Espie, Common Hawker and Common Darter - so Dart is in great company.

The Lloyd of the Flies Wetland Bug Hunt will help visitors discover the nature-bursting superpowers of the amazing habitat at WWT Castle Espie while learning about the creatures that live there with fun facts from the Royal Entomological Society and WWT.

From hands-on family-friendly activities such pond-dipping and minibeast hunting, to weaving a web and other insect focused activities, there’s lots to do and plenty to see at WWT Castle Espie.

Families can also ‘shrink down’ to fly size and see the world through an insect’s eyes, by downloading Aardman’s augmented reality app: Lloyd of the Flies AR Bug Hunt. Available to download free from both the Google Play and App Store, the app includes fun interactive activities like trying on insect antennae, rolling a maggot ball, and superimposing Lloyd’s face on each other.

Matthew Walker, creator and director of Lloyd of the Flies, said: “I created Lloyd of the Flies because I love bugs and their weird world, so I’m thrilled that Aardman is partnering with WWT to create a Wetland Bug Hunt for all the family to enjoy. Lloyd is used to life indoors - inside a rotting apple in a compost bin with his parents, little sister PB, and their 224 maggot siblings - so being outdoors in wetlands is a big adventure for Lloyd and his family and friends! They’ll need all the help they can get to reach the Bug Hotel, which I’m sure the children of (area) will delight in giving.”

Paul Stewart at WWT Castle Espie, added: “This is an exciting partnership with Aardman, and we hope many will come along to explore the worlds within our wetlands with Lloyd and his new friend Dart – an experience truly not to be missed. At WWT Castle Espie we’re simply bursting with insects that call wetlands home, from everyday creatures, like woodlice, ants and bees, to species that can only be found here. These include Common Blue Damselfly – a delicate and strikingly blue damselfly often seen hovering over ponds and slow-moving water, and Lesser Water Boatman – herbivorous insects who swim using their oar-like legs to navigate the water. There’s so much to see, do and learn between 5 April and 1 June at WWT and we’re sure it will be a very special adventure that families will love.”

Simon Ward, CEO at the Royal Entomological Society said: "We are delighted to build on our partnership with Aardman, with this wetland adventure and WWT at their sites. We are passionate about inspiring the next generation of insect scientists, Lloyd and his new friend Dart are ideally placed to help us encourage children and their families to see the world through the eyes of an insect and appreciate their vital role in the health of humans and the planet."

If families want to make even more of their time on the hunt, they can purchase an exclusive WWT Lloyd of the Flies Wetland Activity Pack (£4) at the visitor centre. It includes a 16 page activity booklet, Lloyd headband, stickers and pencils, all in a WWT Lloyd of the Flies Wetland Bug Hunt bag.

Webpages with activities visitors can try when they go home will also be available at www.wwt.org.uk so that they can learn how to protect insects in their gardens, ponds and parks.

Participating in the Lloyd of the Flies Wetland Bug Hunt activities at WWT Castle Espie is included in the price of a WWT admission ticket or is free to WWT members.