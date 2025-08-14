Young Serbians visit Northern Ireland to learn from its peacebuilding experience

A group of 25 young people from Serbia are spending this week in Northern Ireland to deepen their understanding of youth work and peacebuilding.

They are being hosted by Belfast youth organisation R-City, which brings together young people from the Shankill and Ardoyne through cross-community leadership programmes.

The Serbian delegation is part of SPARK: Skilled Youth, Empowered Communities, Serbia - a British Council initiative funded by the UK Government that helps young people from diverse backgrounds develop project skills and strengthen social cohesion.

As part of the programme, participants aged 15 to 18 designed and delivered community projects in Serbia, with the most impactful teams selected to visit Northern Ireland and learn from its experience of cross-community engagement. Like Northern Ireland, many of their communities have faced deep-rooted ethnic and social divisions.

The delegation visits R-City’s mural at the peace gates on Lanark Way.

Throughout the week, the group have taken part in a wide range of activities, including visiting Belfast City Hall, tours of the city’s interface communities and shared history sites, and a residential summer camp on the North Coast. The programme also includesworkshops at Queen’s University Belfast and a social action day at The People’s Kitchen in Belfast.

Speaking about the visit, Alan Waite, Director of R-City, said: “This visit is a fantastic opportunity, not only for the Serbian group, but also for our young people here in Belfast. These young people come from communities with their own challenges, and what’s inspiring is how quickly they find common ground - in their experiences, hopes and ideas for building stronger communities. Despite different countries, cultures, and conflicts, they come together, share experiences and leave with a deeper understanding of what peace and community truly mean.

“This isn’t just a cultural exchange. They’re here to connect - to walk in the shoes of young people who are also navigating complex identities and histories. They’re meeting people who have lived through division and are actively working towards something better. They’re seeing a city still healing from its past, but doing so intentionally, through youth work and community-led change.”

R-City has previously hosted international youth groups from South Africa and South Korea, but this is the first time welcoming a delegation from Serbia.

Young people from R-City and Serbia take on abseiling together along the North Coast

Waite added: “We’ve been doing this work for over 12 years, and each year we see the ripple effect grow - not only in individuals but across families and communities. Welcoming groups like this helps our young people feel part of a larger movement and shows how much our local story resonates globally.

“It’s humbling to know that communities worldwide see value in our journey. Each exchange brings new perspectives. It shows our young people they’re not alone in their work and gives international visitors a glimpse of what sustained, community-led peacebuilding looks like.”

Mary Mallon, Head of Education at British Council Northern Ireland, added: “Northern Ireland’s experience in building peace and fostering social cohesion offers valuable lessons to communities worldwide - especially those, like parts of Serbia, where young people face divisions shaped by history, identity and socio-economic challenges.

“What’s most striking about this exchange is how both groups recognise the shared challenges they face. Whether it’s bridging community divides, creating opportunities or ensuring their voices are heard, they are united by a determination to build a more inclusive future. Through programmes like SPARK, we support them to lead this change - both at home and abroad.”

The young people from Serbia are welcomed to Belfast City Hall by Lord Mayor Tracy Kelly